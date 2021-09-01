SOFTBALL
Air Academy 6, Rampart 5, 8 inn.
At Rampart: After falling behind 5-2 after three innings, the Kadets scored the tying run in the seventh and the winning run in the eighth.
Air Academy sophomore Ava Smith homered and drove in two runs, and Keely Lueckeman scored two runs.
In the circle, Brina Baysinger allowed just two earned runs and struck out 17 Rampart batters.
Fountain-Fort Carson 4, Cheyenne Mountain 3
At Fountain-Fort Carson: After tying the game in the bottom of the sixth, the Trojans walked off with a run in the seventh in a Pikes Peak Athletic Conference opener.
Jenisah Mora and Malia Williams-Sala had a hit and an RBI apiece for the Trojans.
Marissa Herndon, Mackie Munsey and Lilliana Alvidrez drove in runs for Cheyenne Mountain.
Coronado 17, Widefield 9
At Coronado: The Cougars picked up a Colorado Springs Metro League win by scoring four runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings. Coronado improved to 5-5 and 3-0 in league play.
Discovery Canyon 18, Lewis-Palmer 3, 3 inn.
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder used a powerful offense to end their PPAC opener early.
Stephanie DeBise earned the win in the circle and drove in three runs for Discovery Canyon.
James Irwin 6, Palmer 5
At James Irwin: The Terrors scored twice in the top of the seventh before their comeback came up short.
Karina Vargas, Bryana Lucas and Meghan Allen drove in runs for Palmer.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Mitchell 7, Palmer 6, OT
At Garry Berry: Palmer took a 3-0 lead after the first half only for Mitchell to score six in the second half to force overtime, eventually improving to 2-1.
Ismael Flores scored six goals for Mitchell, including the winner, according to the Southeast Express.
Mesa Ridge 3, Pueblo South 2
At Pueblo South: The Grizzlies led 2-1 at halftime and added a second-half goal to improve to 2-3 on the season.
Pueblo West 3, Discovery Canyon 0
At Pueblo West: The Thunder conceded all three goals in the first half.
Keanu Likewise made 12 saves in goal for Discovery Canyon (1-3).
Faith Christian 5, Manitou Springs 0
At Manitou Springs: Evan Yount and Anton Akse each recorded three shots on goal, but the Mustangs failed to break through.
Faith Christian scored four of its goals in the first half.
BOYS’ GOLF
Widefield Gladiator invitational
Chase Crane shot a 78 to take the individual honors and lead Pine Creek to second in the team race.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Falcon 3, Pueblo Centennial 0
At Pueblo Centennial: The Falcons (2-0) won the first two sets by matching 25-18 scores before limiting the Bulldogs to 14 points in the final set of the sweep.
CHSAA releases statement in response to Coronado swimmer
The Colorado High School Activities Association provided CBS Denver with a statement Tuesday night in response to reports that a federal discrimination complaint has been filed against the body. The lawsuit stems from an incident involving a Coronado swimmer with Type 1 diabetes being disqualified by a referee during the state swim meet in June.
Ethan Orr, 16, wears a glucose monitor and had previously competed in seven meets and two previous events that day with tape covering it, according to the Denver Post. Before the 400 free relay, Orr was questioned by a referee.
CHSAA permits tape for documented medical conditions with a doctor’s note, which Orr did not have. He told CBS Denver he was given the option to take off the monitor or not swim and be disqualified along with the team.
A statement attributed to Alexander Halpern, LLC, stated Orr’s coach had “other athletes available for the event and the event proceeded with an alternate participant."
"Neither the student nor the team were disqualified. The team competed but was subsequently disqualified for an early takeoff completely unrelated to the matter of the student in question.”
The complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice maintains CHSAA violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Lawyers are asking, among other things, that CHSAA change its policies.