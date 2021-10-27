BOYS’ SOCCER
Atlas Prep 5, DSST: Byers 0
At Atlas Prep: Senior Aron Flores’ two goals and three assists led the way for the Gryphons, who are past the 3A first round.
Diego Gomez had a goal and two assists. Noe Pelayo and Jesse Parkinson scored the Gryphons’ other two goals.
Second-seeded Atlas Prep is set to face No. 15 seed Peak to Peak, 6-0 winners over Pagosa Springs later Wednesday. They’re scheduled to meet Tuesday.
Rampart 3, Denver South 0
At Denver South: The Rams (11-4-1) got off to a strong start Wednesday and sent home higher-seeded Denver South.
For their efforts, they drew No. 4 seed Arapahoe on Tuesday in the 5A second round.
Cherokee Trail 2, Pine Creek 0
At Cherokee Trail: The 12th-seeded Cougars pulled away with second-half goals from Landen Sutterby and Amman Muzaffar, sinking Pine Creek (21st) in the first round of the 5A tournament.
The Eagles finish the year 9-6-1.
DSST: College View 3, James Irwin 0
At Sheridan High School: The Wolves (3A) got hot off after a scoreless first half, ending the Jaguars’ season at 9-7.
Valor Christian 1, Doherty 0
At Valor Christian: The Spartans, seeded No. 31, couldn’t recover a second-half goal and finished the season 9-6-1.
Note
The Colorado High School Activities Association and The Sports Corp are continuing a multi-year partnership for student-athletes to compete for championships at some of Colorado’s premier venues, including several in Colorado Springs.
The Sports Corp and CHSAA committed to hosting eight state championships at venues including the Broadmoor World Arena, Norris Penrose Event Center, Weidner Field and Memorial Park. Those venues are set to host basketball, spirits, soccer, tennis, cross country, volleyball and soccer during the 2021 calendar year.
Meanwhile top small-school football teams are bound for CSU-Pueblo for at least the next two years, according to The Denver Post. CHSAA announced it signed a contract to play 6-man, 8-man, 1A, 2A and 3A title games at the ThunderBowl in 2021 and 2022.