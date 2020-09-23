SOFTBALL
Vista Ridge 10, Doherty 0
At Doherty: Alisha Salazar led Vista Ridge with five RBIs as the Wolves shut out Doherty in a 5A/4A PPAC clash Wednesday.
Salazar had two hits and Tatjana Harris was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Harris also completed the five-inning shutout in the circle, striking out nine.
Doherty’s Jasmine Costa and Ahmahnney Sago were the only Spartans to register a hit.
Vista Ridge is 7-6 and 4-3 in league play. Doherty remains winless.
Palmer Ridge 15, Cheyenne Mountain 0 (3 innings)
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge didn’t waste any time jumping into a high-scoring 5A/4A PPAC win over Cheyenne Mountain, marking the team’s fourth straight win and second straight shutout.
Olivia Tighe had four RBIs for the Bears (9-4, 6-1) and Rian Van Winkle and Geneva German hit home runs. German finished with three RBIs and the win after giving up just three hits.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Lilliana Alvidrez, Kaleena Jones and Mackie Munsey registered hits for the Indians (8-6, 3-5).
Air Academy 17, Lewis-Palmer 3
At Lewis-Palmer: Air Academy took a quick five-run lead in the top of the first and never looked back, claiming the team’s fourth straight win while remaining undefeated in 5A/4A PPAC.
Angela Smith had a stellar day, hitting two home runs and finishing with eight RBIs. She was a triple short of hitting for the cycle and batted .800 on the day. Evelyn Daub, Maliyah Winn and Alex Gales had two RBIs each for the Kadets (8-5, 7-0), and Brina Baysinger got it done in the circle with 11 strikeouts through seven innings.
Lewis-Palmer (9-5, 4-3) has lost three straight.
Fountain-Fort Carson 23, Pine Creek 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Trojan bats didn’t need any time to warm up in a 5A/4A PPAC game as Fountain-Fort Carson scored 12 runs in the first inning, and added nine in the second before claiming a dominant conference win.
Nine Trojans drove in runs led by Aleah Ellis who hit 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Torie Bass hit a home run and finished with three RBIs. Jenisah Mora also had a multiple-RBI day, driving in two runs off three hits.
Pine Creek’s Lucy Hamon led the Eagles (4-11, 0-8) with two hits and an RBI. Fountain-Fort Carson is 6-4, 2-2.
Rampart 10, Liberty 9
At Liberty: Brianna Jennings hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to overcome a short deficit and gain the lead before Rampart walked away with a 5A/4A PPAC victory over the Lancers.
Jennings finished with four RBIs, and Jayda Randle had three. Hanna Beboit and Tarin Thomas split time in the circle, combining for four strikeouts.
Liberty’s Faith Evans led her team with four RBIs off two hits, including a home run. Shaylie Dreczka, Mackenzie Krouse, Alyssa Mulchay-Millar and Lily Reinold had an RBI each.
The Rams are 7-4 and 4-2 in league play while Liberty falls to 2-12 and 1-7.
BOYS’ GOLF
CSML Southern, Panther Invitational
At Shining Mountain: Coronado’s Noah Keller shot a 77 to win the Panther Invitational at Shining Mountain, defeating second-place finisher Evan Cisneros of Woodland Park by one stroke.
Coronado’s Andrew Merz finished third with an 81 to help Coronado take the title. Woodland Park took second with the help of fourth-place finisher Matthew Lecky, who shot an 87.
Canon City’s Nathan Beel placed fifth with a 92, followed by a two-way tie for sixth between Widefield’s Justin Segura and Woodland Park’s Derek Eckhart at 95.
5A Central Regional
At Overland Park Golf Course: Fountain-Fort Carson’s Rutger Dooghan became a first alternate for the 5A state tournament after tying for 21st with an 80. He shot a birdie on the first playoff hole to secure his position.