SOFTBALL
Air Academy 8, Fountain-Fort Carson 7
At Fountain-Fort Carson: A seventh-inning rally and a defensive stand helped Air Academy clinch the win in a 5A/4A PPAC thriller.
The Kadets trailed by one heading into the top of the seventh inning, but a comeback was sparked by Smith sisters, Ava and Angela.
Ava started the inning with a double at the fence, followed by an RBI single from her sister, Angela.
Maliyah Winn followed with a grounder to score Angela Smith and Abby Litchfield, who was hit by a pitch. Evelyn Daub hit an RBI single to send Winn home, and Charlee Jessup tripled to left to score Daub.
“These girls just don’t quit on each other,” said Air Academy coach Bob Wingett. “There was never a feeling of, ‘Oh my gosh’ (after Fountain-Fort Carson took the lead), it was the feeling of ‘When we take the lead,’ — and that’s not being cocky, it’s just the girls’ trusting in each other. It’s a really special thing.”
Wingett said the message in the dugout after Air Academy (4-1, 3-0) regained the lead was to clean up on defense and get the job done.
Malia Williams-Sala, Torie Bass and Hannah Weros had an RBI each in the final half inning, but it wasn’t enough to earn the walk-off for the Trojans (3-3, 1-2).
Elizabeth 4, Falcon 2
At Falcon: Ella Wolitzky went 3 for 3 at the plate and four other Cardinals had an RBI to lift Elizabeth to victory in a nonconference game.
Hanna Espinoza, Abby Hayes, Elyssa Bain and Abby Schleisman had an RBI each for Elizabeth (3-4).
Hayes earned the win with 10 strikeouts through seven innings.
Falcon (1-1) scored both runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Liberty 16, Pine Creek 6
At Liberty: The Lancers scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to kick off a 5A/4A PPAC win over Pine Creek, finding revenge from a 15-2 loss to the Eagles on Saturday.
Megan Dickinson led Liberty (2-6, 1-2) with five RBIs, followed by Angelina Whaley who had three. Shaylie Dreczka added two RBIs.
Pine Creek (2-6, 0-3) was led by Peyton Brown, who knocked in two runs.
Lewis-Palmer 12, Vista Ridge 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer blanked Vista Ridge in a 5A/4A PPAC victory thanks to another standout performance by freshman pitcher Grace Lendt, who threw four two-hit innings with 10 strikeouts in her first varsity shutout.
Lendt also had two RBIs for the Rangers (6-3, 2-2) but it was sophomore Sage Hazelwood who led at the plate with two hits and three RBIs. Senior Lauren Phillips also knocked in two runs for L-P.
Vista Ridge is 5-4 and 3-2 in league play.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Kent Denver 3
At Cheyenne Mountain: A pair of three-set battles at No. 1 and No. 2 singles helped Cheyenne Mountain claim victory over Kent Denver.
Bennett Ziegler and Miles Wagner defeated Kent Denver’s top doubles team after recovering from a 6-3 first-set loss. They went on to win 7-5, 6-2.
The Indians’ No. 2 doubles team of Carver Ward and Miles Hoover also earned a come-from-behind win, defeating their opponents 6-3, 6-3 after dropping the first set 6-4.
Robbie Metz also earned a win at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4, and Steven Zouh remained undefeated at No. 3 singles with a 6-4, 6-2 win.
BOYS’ GOLF
Walt Clark Invitational
At The Olde Course, Loveland: Cheyenne Mountain placed seventh, led by Bryant Ford who placed 14th after shooting 80 at the Olde Course.
Thomas Herholtz followed in 21st shooting an 82 and Brad Helton placed 26th with an 85. Kale Parthen shot an 86 to finish 30th.
Pueblo South Invitational
At Elmwood Golf Course: Three local teams snuck into the top-10 at the Pueblo South Invitational, led by an eighth-place team finish by Manitou Springs, followed by St. Mary’s in ninth and Air Academy in 10th.
Davis Mack of Manitou Springs was the top local finisher, placing eighth after shooting an 82. St. Mary’s JP Clune and Manitou’s Thor Flett finished tied for 21st (+21).
Zachary Iaconis was Air Academy’s top finisher, placing 33rd (+28).