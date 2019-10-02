SOFTBALL
Vista Ridge 10, Discovery Canyon 3
At Discovery Canyon: The Wolves claimed their second straight 5A/4A PPAC title thanks to three home runs and another win in the circle by Kendra Miller.
“To win it once is hard enough to do it again and to do it in the fashion we did it,” said Vista Ridge coach Gabe Gonzales. “We had a total of probably 2-3 earned runs that we had given up (in league). After coach Brent (Mrofzca) did it last year, it's a great accomplishment for all of the girls.”
Miller struck out eight batters in a six-inning performance in which she allowed just four hits.
Gonzales said his team was excited to win the final PPAC title before the league changes in 2020 with a field of 10 teams.
“It’s a great accomplishment for our younger freshmen to see,” Gonzales said. “With the PPAC growing, every game is going to be a dogfight and it will be a great test to every team in the PPAC.”
Air Academy 17, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Air Academy: The Kadets held a four-run lead before scoring 10 in the top of the second to all-but put the 5A/4A PPAC game on ice against Cheyenne Mountain.
Air Academy (13-6, 5-2) held the Indians to just one hit, and capitalized on four Cheyenne Mountain errors to wrap up league play on a high note.
Cheyenne Mountain is 3-17 and 1-6 in league play.
Coronado 17, Rampart 14
At Rampart: Trailing by two heading to the top of the seventh Coronado scored eight runs and later thwarted a Rampart comeback, limiting the Rams to three runs in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the program’s first 5A CSML title.
Lynia Henry hit 4 for 4 with three RBIs, while sophomore Savanah Starr had three hits and knocked in five runs. Kyla Papenfuss also had three RBIs for the Cougars (17-2, 11-0).
In the circle Jenna Ruggaber struck out 11 batters in seven innings for her 14th win of the season.
Kaylee Sheets, Brianna Jennings and Jayda Randle hit home runs for the Rams (12-7, 6-3). Jennings was a single away from hitting for the cycle and had three RBIs. Sheets knocked in four runs and Randle had three hits and three RBIs. She was a double away from hitting for the cycle.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart 9, Palmer 1
At Rampart: Twenty Rams saw action in a dominant 5A CSML win over Palmer for Rampart’s 10th straight win.
David Peters had two goals and an assist. Oboyo Kuot and Nick Taylor also had two goals each for Rampart.
In the net, Declan Kreck had five saves in 61 minutes in goal. David Glazener had three stops in 18 minutes of work.
Palmer falls to 2-6 and 0-1 in the CMSL.