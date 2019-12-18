Girls hoops 1.jpg

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Coronado 57, Pueblo Centennial 46

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Pine Creek 54, Vista Ridge 33

At Pine Creek: The Eagles (2-5) boasted a 15-12 halftime lead and held on for the win over Vista Ridge (2-3) to earn their third straight win in nonconference action.

Coronado 47, Pueblo Centennial 32

Legend 46, Discovery Canyon 15

WRESTLING

Pine Creek 78, Palmer 6

At Palmer: Pine Creek's Brycen Anderson (195 pounds) and Palmer's Skylar Owens-Hailey (220) each had respective pins while the Eagles earned all their other points via forfeits.

