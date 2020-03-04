BOYS' BASKETBALL
Class 4A playoffs
No. 11 The Classical Academy 56, No. 6 Skyline 53
At Skyline: The Titans continued their historic playoff run with an upset win over Skyline (19-6), which lost for the first time in seven games. TCA (19-5) captured just its second-ever postseason victory after making 85% of its free throws, a stat that undoubtedly helped the Titans down the stretch.
In the fourth quarter, they went 14 of 16 from the foul line.
"They work so hard," TCA coach Leo Swiontek said by phone. "They play for so many years together and they just go out there and let it rip."
Micah Lambert led with 18 points for the Titans, followed by teammates Kade Walkers' 16 and Tyler Trogstad's 15.
TCA started the state tournament with a first-round bye. On Saturday, the Titans beat Mitchell 45-40 in the second round to capture the program's first win. That helped put aside losing to start the playoffs in their three previous seasons.
Next up is another road matchup at No. 3 Longmont (22-3) on Saturday. The Trojans, who went undefeated before becoming the state runner-up to Lewis-Palmer last season, beat No. 19 Widefield 54-33 in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday.
"We're gonna ride this wave," Swiontek said.