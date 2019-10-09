SOFTBALL
Air Academy 16, Palmer 1, 3 inn.
At Air Academy: The Terrors enjoyed a brief lead after scoring their run in the top of the first inning before the Kadets responded with 14 runs in the bottom half.
Dallas Clements and Bryana Lucas recorded Palmer’s only two hits.
The Classical Academy 14, Harrison 4
At El Pomar: The Titans and Panthers were tied at three to start the fifth inning when TCA broke it open with nine runs over the next two innings.
The Titans improved to 7-15 and 5-3 in Colorado Springs Metro League play.
Cherokee Trail 14, Discovery Canyon 1, 5 inn.
At Discovery Canyon: Cherokee Trail scored in each inning, highlighted by a five-run third to end it after five frames.
Senior Alyson Meier drove in Stephanie DeBise for the Thunder’s lone run.
Pueblo South 12, Cheyenne Mountain 0, 4 inn.
At Pueblo South: Senior Olivia Unger recorded Cheyenne Mountain’s lone hit.
Pueblo South scored four in the first inning and six in the third to bring the nonconference game to an early end.
Sand Creek 26, Sierra 11
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek scored 15 runs in the first inning and added 11 more in the second, but Sierra had its best offensive game of the year, scoring a season-high 11 runs in the nonconference loss.
H Ahsmuhs hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Alyssa Taylor also had a hit and an RBI for Sierra (0-8).
Sand Creek is 4-19.
Liberty 15, Doherty 10
At Liberty: A seven-run second inning helped lift the Lancers over Doherty in a 5A CMSL clash.
Doherty trailed by three after the second inning and got within one in the following frame, but Liberty (8-14, 6-6) scored five in the following two innings.
Angelina LoCricchio hit 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Julia-Rose Smith had two hits and two RBIs for Doherty (4-19, 4-8).
BOYS’ SOCCER
Thomas MacLaren School 2, Evangelical Christian 1
At Thomas MacLaren School: A goal in each half helped the Highlanders hold on for a league win.
Thomas MacLaren School improved to 5-5, and 5-2 in Black Forest League play, while ECA dropped to 6-4 and 5-1 in league.
Cheyenne Mountain 1, Palmer Ridge 0 (OT)
At Palmer Ridge: Cheyenne Mountain broke through in the first overtime period after 80 minutes of scoreless regulation play.
The Indians (6-6, 3-1 5A/4A PPAC) have won two in a row. Palmer Ridge falls to 8-3 and 2-1 in league play.
Mesa Ridge 5, Elizabeth 0
At Elizabeth: The Grizzlies have won five straight.
The Classical Academy 8, Widefield 0
VOLLEYBALL
Doherty 3, Liberty 0
At Doherty: Liberty forced the first and third sets into extra points, but ultimately fell to the Spartans 28-26, 25-15, 27-25.
Sophomore Aine Doty led Doherty (10-5, 1-1 5A CSML) with 11 kills followed by Abby Hutcheon and Morgan Hammarmeister with eight kills each. Doty and Zoe Olson also had three aces apiece and Bella Serna led the team with four blocks.
Liberty falls to 3-11 and 0-2 in the CSML.