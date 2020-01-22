GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 133, Coronado 51
At Pine Creek: Besides winning the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke events, Sara Conroy also anchored the Eagles' winning 200 medley team Wednesday. Pine Creek — which captured all but one of the 12 events — won the relay in 2 minutes, 1.96 seconds.
Coronado's Lauren Gryboski won the 1-meter diving event with 271.45 points.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Sand Creek 52, Vista Ridge 45
At Vista Ridge: Colin Hawkins had 12 points, Greg Garnett added nine and the Scorpions (9-5, 3-2) stayed in control to come away with their second Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic League win in three games.
Trey Fowler and Jabez Hasberry had 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Wolves (4-9, 2-2), who lost for the first time in three contests.
Palmer Ridge 53, Lewis-Palmer 50, OT
At Palmer Ridge: In the Monument crosstown rival game, the Bears (5-8, 3-1) outscored their opponent 31-22 in the final two quarters of regulation to escape with the win in 5A/4A PPAC action.
Lewis-Palmer (8-6, 3-2) has lost two of its last three games.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Falcon 63, Discovery Canyon 39
At Discovery Canyon: Kayla Harkema led with 17 points, Trinity Grant added 13 and the Falcons (11-3, 5-0 Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference) jumped to a 36-16 halftime lead to stay perfect in league play.
Both Hannah Burg and Billie Fiore added nine points for Falcon, which is on a five-game winning streak.
Discovery Canyon (1-13, 0-5) has suffered seven straight losses.
Doherty 58, Mountain Vista 51
At Doherty: Taryn Lindsey had 14 points, Aujanae Latimer added nine and the Spartans (7-6) won despite falling behind 10-9 in the first quarter of the nonconference game.
Mountain Vista (7-7) has lost three in a row.
Palmer Ridge 50, Lewis-Palmer 43
At Palmer Ridge: Mia Womack scored 18 points, Charlotte Hauke added 11 and the Bears overcame a 26-15 deficit by outscoring the Rangers 35-17 in the second half in the 5A/4A PPAC game.
Lewis-Palmer (8-6, 2-3) lost for the second straight time.
Air Academy 56, Cheyenne Mountain 43
WRESTLING
Canon City 45, Widefield 33