Boys’ Soccer
Rampart 5, Pomona 2
At District 20 Stadium: Liam Milton had his second hat trick in three games to lead Rampart to a 6-0 start to the season.
Milton also had an assist, while Oboyo Kuot and Domyniko Jordan scored the Rams’ other two goals.
Palmer Ridge 7, Colorado Springs Christian School 3
At UCCS: It was tied at 1 after 40 minutes before the Bears broke through to the tune of six second-half goals.
Matt Sega scored twice for Palmer Ridge, Ethan Ward had a goal and an assist and Yushi Morris supplied a pair of assists.
Pueblo Centennial 7, Mesa Ridge 1
At Dutch Clark Stadium: The Grizzlies (2-4) got their goal in the second half, and Pueblo Centennial led 4-0 at the break.
Softball
Discovery Canyon 14, Falcon 10
At Discovery Canyon: Hailey Neener led the Thunder, going 3 for 4 with a team-high five RBIs, to help Discovery Canyon to its second win of the season.
Leah Gray and Tiffany Backeberg drove in two runs apiece for Falcon.
Rampart 13, Liberty 0
At Liberty: Brianna Jennings had a hit in both of her at-bats, driving in four runs and scoring three runs.
Tarin Thomas spun a five-inning one-hitter for the Rams (8-5, 5-1).
Fountain-Fort Carson 14, Doherty 1
At F-FC: Jenisah Mora with 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored as the Trojans picked up a Colorado Springs Metro League win to improve to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in league.
Caitlin Grantham drove in Doherty’s (2-10, 2-4) lone run.
Coronado 20, Palmer 0, 3 innings
At UCCS: The Cougars scored 14 runs in the first inning and added three in each of the next two frames to end it early.
Savanah Starr went 2 for 2 with four runs driven in and three runs scored for the CSML leaders (13-2, 7-0). Addison Pakenham struck out six and limited the Terrors to two hits in the win.
Cherokee Trail 24, Pine Creek 1
At Pine Creek: The Eagles got a run in the bottom of the first but saw the game end early behind Cherokee Trail’s 17-run second inning.
Lewis-Palmer 25, Sand Creek 10
BOYS’ TENNIS
Liberty 4, Rampart 3
At Venezia Park: Andrew Graham won 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 at No.1 singles for Liberty, while Rampart’s Atharva Vispute won No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2.
The teams split the singles matches with Liberty winning two of the three doubles matches.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Liberty 0, OT
At Don Breese Stadium: After a scoreless regulation, the Bears got a goal in overtime to improve to 6-1.