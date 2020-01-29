WRESTLING
Pine Creek 51, Doherty 21
At Pine Creek: Billy Hudson III (152 pounds) came away with a pin while teammates Brayden Roman (145) and Logan Noble (182) had a major decision and technical fall, respectively, to help the Eagles dominate and secure back-to-back Colorado Springs Metro League championships.
Pine Creek also took advantage of five forfeits.
Doherty's Michael Robles (120) Jordan Wagoner (195) and Jared Bilstein (285) each had a pin.
Manitou Springs 36, Sand Creek 30
At Manitou Springs: Mathew Harangozo (120), Lukas Jacobson (152), Conner Dufree (195) and Hunter Gilpin (285) each had a pin for the Mustangs, who also benefited from two forfeits to take the dual win over Sand Creek. Gilpin's pin came in 10 seconds.
Blayne Hudson (132) had a pin for the Scorpions.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Widefield 81, Mesa Ridge 59
At Mesa Ridge: Timothy Mewborn scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half, Randall Days added 20 and the Gladiators (9-6, 6-2 Class 4A CSML) won their fifth straight game.
JJ Dickerson led Mesa Ridge (2-13, 1-7) with 16 points.
The Classical Academy 75, Woodland Park 53
At TCA: Kade Walker led a balanced Titans scoring attack with 18 points as teammate Tyler Trogstad had 14 points and nine rebounds and Micah Lamberth added 13.
TCA (11-4, 6-2 4A CSML) won its third straight game.
Vaughn Rea led Woodland Park (2-13, 1-7) with 16 points, followed by Joey Babins' 15.
Air Academy 53, Vista Ridge 43
At Vista Ridge: Thad Dewing led with 17 points and five assists as the Kadets (6-8, 2-4 5A/4A PPAC) outscored their opponent 18-13 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Adin Schwenke and Tim Marshall each knocked in two 3-pointers for Air Academy.
Vista Ridge (4-12, 2-5) has suffered three straight losses.
Pine Creek 57, Coronado 47
At Coronado: The Eagles (16-2, 7-0 5A/4A CSML) exploded to a 21-4 advantage in the first quarter and never looked back to earn their fifth consecutive victory.
The Cougars (3-13, 1-5) have lost five straight.
Falcon 57, Sand Creek 54
At Falcon: Mason Black had 24 points, Clayton Sanger added 10 and the Falcons (3-12, 1-6) rallied from a 46-37 deficit to start off the fourth quarter to win the 5A/4A PPAC contest.
The Scorpions (10-6, 4-3) snapped a two-game winning streak.
Sierra 42, Elizabeth 27
At Sierra: Dailen Terry led with 25 points and the Stallions (5-10, 5-3 4A CSML) held Elizabeth (7-8, 3-5) to just one point in the first quarter en route to their second win in three games.
Elizabeth (7-8, 3-5) has lost three in a row.
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Air Academy 161, Discovery Canyon 154
At Rampart: Taylor Grebe won two events (50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle) to help lead the Kadets in the close win. She also was part of Air Academy's 400 freestyle relay team that finished in 4 minutes, 2.54 seconds.
Eden Nolan finished second in the 50 freestyle and helped Discovery Canyon to a first-place win in the 200 freestyle relay. The Thunder's Rachel Alexander won the 1-meter diving event with 243.95 points, followed by teammate Victoria Sanders' 242.2.
Fountain-Fort Carson 119, Widefield/Mesa Ridge 64
At F-FC: Katia Neufeld-Barclay led the Trojans to a dominant win by capturing the fastest times in the 200 freestyle (2:21.75) and 500 freestyle (6:09.25) events.
Neufeld-Barclay also anchored F-FC's winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams that finished in 2:21.75 and 4:28.30, respectively. The Trojans won 10 of the 12 events.