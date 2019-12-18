Girls hoops 1.jpg

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Coronado 57, Pueblo Centennial 46

At Pueblo Centennial: The Cougars (2-5) beat Pueblo Centennial (1-5) in nonconference action to end a two-game losing streak.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Pine Creek 54, Vista Ridge 33

At Pine Creek: The Eagles (2-5) boasted a 25-12 halftime lead over Vista Ridge (2-3) and held on for their second consecutive win in nonconference action after a 0-5 start.

Coronado 47, Pueblo Centennial 32

At Pueblo Centennial: The Cougars (1-6) earned their first win of the season in nonconference action over Pueblo Centennial (1-6).

Legend 46, Discovery Canyon 15

WRESTLING

Pine Creek 78, Palmer 6

At Palmer: Pine Creek's Brycen Anderson (195 pounds) and Palmer's Skylar Owens-Hailey (220) each had respective pins while the Eagles earned all their other points via forfeits.

Rampart 34, Falcon 31

At Rampart: Ben Bancroft earned his 100th win in the Rams' dual home victory.

