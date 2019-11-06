BOYS’ SOCCER
State playoffs
Class 5A
No. 18 Pine Creek 1, No. 2 Cherry Creek 0, 2OT
At Stutler Bowl Stadium in Greenwood Village: Jackson Isaacs knocked in the golden goal in the second overtime of the second-round game to lift the Eagles to an upset win over Cherry Creek, the owner of a 10-match unbeaten streak before Wednesday.
The Eagles (11-5-1) move onto the quarterfinals to face No. 10 Grandview (12-2-3) on Saturday.
No. 3 Rampart 1, No. 14 Rock Canyon 0
At D-20 Stadium: Oboyo Kuot scored on an assist by David Peters in the 68th minute to lift the Rams to a thrilling win in the second round of the state playoffs.
It was Kuot's 25th goal of the season.
Rampart (16-0-1) is headed to the quarterfinals after losing in the first round in three previous tries. It faces No. 6 Regis Jesuit in Saturday's quarterfinals.
Rock Canyon (10-4-3) snapped a four-game winning streak to end the season.
No. 6 Regis Jesuit 2, No. 22 Liberty 0
At Regis Jesuit: The Lancers allowed a goal in each half to end their season in the second round.
Luke Galan and Brendan O'Toole each had a goal for Regis Jesuit (14-1-2).
Liberty (11-5-1) snapped a four-game winning streak to wrap up its season.