Field Hockey
Palmer Ridge 2, Cherry Creek 1
At Palmer Ridge: Trailing 1-0 at the break, the Bears scored twice in the second half for the win.
Hannah Hermann and Marit Bierman scored for Palmer Ridge, while Kamdyn Hinderberger assisted both scores. Reece Hagers made four saves in goal for Palmer Ridge.
Colorado Academy 8, Liberty 0
At Colorado Academy: Goalie Haley Edge made nine saves, but the Lancers’ attack failed to score. Liberty dropped to 1-2.
Boys’ Soccer
Liberty 3, ThunderRidge 0
At Littleton Public School Stadium: It was scoreless at the half, but Liberty put three past the ThunderRidge keeper in the second half to improve to 3-1.
Milas Norwood, Jesse Boyd and Carson Stevens scored, while Ben Beerman, Logan Singh and Miles Seminario recorded assists. Jeff Koch and Kole Anderson combined for the shutout in goal.
Green Mountain 5, Coronado 0
At Lakewood Memorial Stadium: Green Mountain scored three goals in the first half and two in the second to pull away from the Cougars.
Coronado sits at 1-1.
Softball
Harrison 17, Sierra 6
At Pine Creek: Raylee Senn led the Panthers with three RBIs, while Makayla Toney and Jadan Gonzalez drove in two runs apiece.
Harrison moved to 3-3 on the season.
Leadoff hitter Alyssa Taylor had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI for Sierra, which sits at 0-4.