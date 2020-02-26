BOYS' BASKETBALL
CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS
No. 18 Windsor 62, No. 47 Palmer 51
At Windsor: The Terrors (8-15) ended their season by dropping their last five games.
No. 26 Douglas County 78, No. 39 Rampart 57
At Douglas County: Dante Wydra led with 11 points and Ty Smith added 10 but the Rams (11-13) couldn't overcome a 17-9 deficit in the first quarter of the first-round game.
No. 31 Fountain-Fort Carson 73, No. 34 Aurora Central 55
At F-FC: The Trojans had a 25-18 lead to open up the playoff game, holding off Aurora Central (16-8) the rest of the way. Isaiah Thompson led with 25 points and 15 rebounds, while F-FC teammate Keyshawn Maltbia added 14.
Fountain-Fort Carson (14-10) faces No. 2 Fairview (20-3) in the second round Saturday.
CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
No. 18 Centaurus 79, No. 47 Palmer Ridge 60
At Centaurus: The Bears (8-16) ended their season by dropping their last four games.
No. 19 Widefield 70, No. 46 Eagle Valley 33
At Widefield: The Gladiators (16-8) were in charge from the first quarter, jumping to an 18-8 lead and never looking back en route to the postseason victory. Quavaun Johnson led Widefield with 14 points, followed by Donte Scott's 11.
Widefield plays No. 14 Conifer (18-5) in the second round.
No. 21 Lewis Palmer 64, No. 44 Ponderosa 52
At Lewis-Palmer: Defending state champion Lewis-Palmer is off to a good start, thanks to jumping out to a 21-8 lead and holding on to the first-round win. Colin Westfall had 21 points, and Cameron Lowe added 19 for the Rangers.
Lewis-Palmer (15-9) plays No. 12 Erie (16-7) in the next round Saturday.
No. 43 Mitchell 47, No. 22 Steamboat Springs 45
At Steamboat Springs: The Marauders (12-11) pulled off the big upset to move on to the second round and face No. 11 The Classical Academy (17-5) on Saturday. TCA had a first-round bye.
No. 25 Lincoln 78, No. 40 Elizabeth 48
At Lincolon: The Cardinals (11-12) dropped their last three games to end the season.
No. 39 Sierra 53, No. 26 Frederick 46
At Fredrick: Imani Grigsby led with 25 points and nine rebounds, Dailen Terry had 15 points on three 3-pointers and the Stallions (10-13) pulled off the upset by holding Frederick to single-digit scoring in the second and third quarters of the opening round playoff game.
The Warriors (14-10) were on a three-game winning streak before the loss.
No. 27 Wheat Ridge 76, No. 38 Canon City 68
At Wheat Ridge: The Tigers (11-12) were down by as many as 26 points before cutting the deficit to single digits in the first-round playoff game.
No. 36 Discovery Canyon 44, No. 29 Battle Mountain 36
At Battle Mountain: The Thunder (14-10) pulled off the upset to face No. 4 Golden (17-6) in the second round Saturday.
No. 32 Air Academy 53, No. 33 Niwot 50
At Air Academy: Jared Clark and Thad Dewing led with 11 points as the Kadets opened their postseason with a win. The game was tied 26-26 at halftime before Air Academy (13-11) outscored its opponent in each of the last two quarters.
The Kadets face top-ranked Mead (22-1) in second round Saturday.
DISTRICTS
3A Tri-Peaks
No. 1 Manitou Springs 68, No. 8 Atlas Prep 32
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs got a scare early on, evident by the fact the district's top-seeded team fell behind 12-8 in the first quarter. But that deficit didn't last long as Manitou Springs went on to outscore its opponent 20-8 and 29-9 in the next two quarters.
The Mustangs (17-3) are on a five-game winning surge, while Atlas Prep (12-8) had won two games in a row.
No. 2 The Vanguard School 70, No. 7 La Junta 29
At TVS: After owning a 31-11 lead in the first quarter, the Coursers (18-2) ran away with the postseason win by holding their opponent to three single-digit scoring quarters.
Salida (9-12) has lost three of its last four games.
No. 3 St. Mary's 90, No. 6 Salida 69
At St. Mary's: Luke Stockelman exploded to a season-high 30 points on a trio of 3-pointers, Sam Howery added 26 and the Pirates were in control from the start to earn their ninth straight victory.
In the first quarter, they led 22-8 over Salida (11-10).
Both Rayshawn Deamon and John Klein added 11 points for St. Mary's (17-3), while teammate Cyrus Hernandez scored all his nine points on 3-pointers.
The Pirates face The Vanguard School in a district semifinals matchup Friday. The two squads played each other earlier in the season, and TVS escaped with a 64-62 win.
No. 5 Colorado Springs Christian 54, No. 4 Lamar 53
At Lamar: The Lions (13-8) edged Lamar (12-8) to earn their fifth straight win, moving onto the district semifinals.
CLASS 2A
District 8 Tournament
No. 2 Peyton 62, No. 7 Fountain Valley 31
At Peyton: Gavin Miller led with 19 points, followed by Gibson Gellerman's 14, to give the Panthers (15-5) a win in the tournament opener.
Fountain Valley (6-10) dropped its second straight game.
No. 3 Thomas MacLaren School 64, No. 6 Colorado Springs School 37
At Thomas MacLaren: The Highlanders (10-6) have won four in a row.
No. 4 Calhan 49, No. 5 Simla 48
At Calhan: The Bulldogs (8-12) snapped a two-game losing streak.
CLASS 1A
District 7 Tournament
No. 3 Pikes Peak Christian 57, No. 6 Deer Trail 24
At Deer Trail: Uriah Wehner had 15 points, Ben Schneider added 10 and six other Pikes Peak Christian players scored to help break down the Deer Trail (8-13) defense.
Pikes Peak Christian (12-8) was in control from the start, thanks to holding Deer Trail to just two points in the first quarter. Pikes Peak Christian faces No. 2 Genoa-Hugo/Karval in the district tournament semifinals on Friday.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
No. 25 Mesa Ridge 69, No. 40 Fort Morgan 54
At Mesa Ridge: A 22-9 third quarter helped propel the Grizzlies (14-9) to the win over Fort Morgan (7-17). It was the fifth time in a row they've opened their postseason in this way.
ICE HOCKEY
STATE PLAYOFFS
Battle Mountain 7, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Dobson Arena: The Indians managed 15 shots but Battle Mountain (11-7-2) was too much in the opening-round game, thanks to Jensen Rawlings leading with three scores.
Cheyenne Mountain ended the season with a 10-9-1 record.