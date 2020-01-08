BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mitchell 67, Denver West 48
At Mitchell: Mitchell held Denver West to just 11 points in the first half all the while racking up a 26-point lead in the first 16 minutes.
The Marauders are 6-1, already surpassing the program’s combined win total since 2017. This season marks Mitchell’s best start in a decade, when the 2010-11 Marauders started the season 7-1.
Doherty 49, ThunderRidge 37
At Doherty: After averaging fewer than four points per game in his last five appearances, Doherty junior AJ Guiao scored 20 points for the Spartans to lead them to a nonconference victory over ThunderRidge.
Schafer Reichart followed with 15 points and Lucas Moerman had 12 points and 16 rebounds as Doherty claimed its third straight win heading into league play.
Vanguard 63, Northfield 62
At Northfield: Vanguard made a statement Wednesday, defeating 4A Northfield on the road in a one-point nonconference win.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Chatfield 67, Doherty 56
At Chatfield: A slow third quarter doomed the Spartans as Chatfield racked up an eight-point lead coming out of the break and hung onto the nonconference win.
Sophomore Payton Sterk led Doherty (3-5) with 10 points and nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds. Makenzie Noll and Aujanaw Latimer had 10 rebounds each and added eight and seven points, respectively.
Sand Creek 76, Denver South 70
At Denver South: Sand Creek outscored Denver South 26-12 in the final eight minutes to lock in a back-and-forth nonconference win.
The Scorpions (7-1) have won four straight as they head into league play.
Pueblo Centennial 52, James Irwin 30
At Pueblo Centennial: Freshman Ramiyah Byrd scored 16 of the Jaguar’s 30 points, but it wasn’t enough to get past Pueblo Centennial.
Byrd also had 15 rebounds and senior Sophia Venegas pulled down 10.
Manitou Springs 46, The Classical Academy 40
Pueblo West 68, Discovery Canyon 15
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Liberty 121, Palmer 64
At Palmer: Liberty’s Taylor Kwan won a pair of individual events to help Liberty to a 5A/4A CSML win over Palmer.
Taylor claimed with 100 back (1:06.16) and won the 200 IM (2:26.92) and swam the anchor leg of Liberty’s winning 200 medley relay.
Liberty’s Savana Baker won the 500 free (5:51.70) and also placed second in the 100 free (1:02.36) to Palmer’s Kate Lowery. Lowery touched the wall in 1:00.45 in the 100 free and placed second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:30.
Doherty 117, Fountain-Fort Carson 68
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson’s Natalie Bowers won two individual events and helped the Trojans to a pair of relay wins, but the team ultimately fell to Doherty in a 5A/4A CSML dual meet.
Bowers touched the wall first in the 50 and 500 free in 27.44 and 6:40.58, respectively. She also swam the opening leg of the 200 medley relay which won in 2:12.90, and was the third leg in the 200 free relay (2:00.42).
Abby Hutcheon won two individual events and helped Doherty to a win in the 400 free relay. She won the 100 breaststroke (1:22.58) and the 200 IM in 2:46.28 — 5 seconds ahead of the field. She also swam the opening leg of the 400 free relay, which won in 4:34.05.
WRESTLING
Discovery Canyon 62, Sand Creek 18
At Sand Creek: Discovery Canyon had eight pins on the way to a dual meet victory over Sand Creek.
Dylan Ruane (152, 1:35), Tanner Sukle (160, 3:38), Dane Campbell (195, 0:42), Devin Scriber (285, 0:28), Zachary Holzwarth (120, 2:07), Dominic Hargrove (126, 0:51), Colton Hittle (138, 0:38) and Greyson Yocum (145, 4:26) each had pins for the Thunder.
Although, the fastest pin of the day came at 220 pounds as Sand Creek’s Devin Le Doux won by fall in just 20 seconds over Mason Scriber.
Discovery Canyon’s Andrew Keegan earned a 16-0 tech fall at 170 pounds and Michael Driscoll claimed a close 12-10 victory at 132.
Fountain-Fort Carson 48, Doherty 24
At Fountain Fort-Carson: The Trojans swept the first seven matches and won six by fall to get a jump on Doherty in a dual meet victory.
Kyle Jack (106, 5:47), Cole Smith (113, 2:49), Jonathony Riggs (120, 5:38) and Ruslan Pisarenko (126, 0:48) each won by fall to give F-FC a quick 24-0 victory though the first four matches of the day.
Devante Fresquez (152, TF 20-4 - 2:50), Erik Lawton (160, 16-10) and Tyson Beauperthuy (170, 1:35) won three straight matches for Doherty.
Air Academy 48, Canon City 27