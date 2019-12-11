Swimming 2.jpg

Girls’ swimming and diving

Liberty 102, Air Academy 83

Maya Jabbour and Madison Connor won multiple events for the Lancers.

Jabbour took the 200-yard IM in 2:32.18 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.94. Connor was victorious in the 200 freestyle (2:11.27) and 500 freestyle (5:41.6).

Erin Esty won the diving event for Air Academy with a score of 224.7, and Kaitlyn Vigil won the 100 butterfly in 1:06.72 for the Kadets.

Discovery Canyon 102, Manitou Springs 84

Boys’ basketball

Discovery Canyon 83, Trinidad 14

At Centaurus Warrior Classic: The Thunder led 56-6 at halftime and cruised to a 2-0 start to the season.

Discovery Canyon held the Miners to 10% shooting from the field.

Canon City 72, Florence 20

At Florence: The Tigers led 38-14 at halftime and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Palmer 70, Pueblo Centennial 49
At Pueblo Centennial: The Terrors improved to 3-1 early in the season by taking a 34-20 lead to halftime.

Girls’ basketball

Cherry Creek 62, Doherty 36

At Cherry Creek: The Spartans dropped to 0-3 with the loss to last year’s Class 5A state champions.

Lutheran 54, Colorado Springs Christian School 32

At Lutheran: The Lions suffered their first loss of the season after being outscored 26-2 in the first quarter.

Monarch 63, Elizabeth 11

At Jeffco Jungle Jam: The Cardinals dropped to 0-2 on the season after scoring just five points in the first half.

Liberty 50, Canon City 45

