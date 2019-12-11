Girls’ swimming and diving
Liberty 102, Air Academy 83
Maya Jabbour and Madison Connor won multiple events for the Lancers.
Jabbour took the 200-yard IM in 2:32.18 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.94. Connor was victorious in the 200 freestyle (2:11.27) and 500 freestyle (5:41.6).
Erin Esty won the diving event for Air Academy with a score of 224.7, and Kaitlyn Vigil won the 100 butterfly in 1:06.72 for the Kadets.
Discovery Canyon 102, Manitou Springs 84
Boys’ basketball
Discovery Canyon 83, Trinidad 14
At Centaurus Warrior Classic: The Thunder led 56-6 at halftime and cruised to a 2-0 start to the season.
Discovery Canyon held the Miners to 10% shooting from the field.
Canon City 72, Florence 20
At Florence: The Tigers led 38-14 at halftime and improved to 2-1 on the season.
Girls’ basketball
Cherry Creek 62, Doherty 36
At Cherry Creek: The Spartans dropped to 0-3 with the loss to last year’s Class 5A state champions.
Lutheran 54, Colorado Springs Christian School 32
At Lutheran: The Lions suffered their first loss of the season after being outscored 26-2 in the first quarter.
Monarch 63, Elizabeth 11
At Jeffco Jungle Jam: The Cardinals dropped to 0-2 on the season after scoring just five points in the first half.
Liberty 50, Canon City 45