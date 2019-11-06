5d5204adcd8f6.image.jpg

BOYS’ SOCCER

State playoffs

Class 5A

No. 3 Rampart 1, No. 14 Rock Canyon 0

At D-20 Stadium: Oboyo Kuot scored on an assist by David Peters in the 68th minute to lift the Rams to a thrilling win in the second round of the state playoffs on Wednesday night.

Rampart (16-0-1) is headed to the quarterfinals after losing in the first round in three previous tries.

It was Kuot's 25th goal of the season.

Rock Canyon (10-4-3) snapped a four-game winning streak to end the season.

No. 6 Regis Jesuit 2, No. 22 Liberty 0

At Regis Jesuit: The Lancers allowed a goal in each half to end their season in the second round.

