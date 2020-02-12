Girls’ basketball
Canon City 64, Mitchell 25
At Mitchell: The Tigers picked up their 15th consecutive win behind 21 points from Jerika Moore and 13 from Kate Tedquist.
Sierra 64, Widefield 39
At Widefield: The Stallions improved to 11-1 in league play, one game back of Canon City, with the win over the Gladiators.
Harrison 67, The Classical Academy 52
At The Classical Academy: The Panthers won the second half by a 34-16 margin to pull away for the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League win.
Harrison improved to 8-11 and 5-7 in league play.
St. Mary’s 76, La Junta 28
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates limited La Junta to 15 points through the first three quarters.
St. Mary’s won its 11th straight game.
Simla 60, Peyton 49
At Simla: Peyton led 15-14 after a quarter but fell behind after Simla won the second quarter 11-4.
Woodland Park 51, Elizabeth 34
Trinidad 39, Florence 29
Elbert 53, Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind 1
Boys’ basketball
Sierra 53, Widefield 33
At Sierra: Dailen Terry hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and led the Stallions with 23 points, while Imani Grigsby added 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Widefield scored 18 points in the second quarter but was limited to a total of 15 points in the other three quarters combined.
Sierra improved to 7-12 and 7-5 in league play.
Harrison 56, The Classical Academy 46
At Harrison: The Panthers picked up a big Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League win behind a 23-8 run that spanned the second quarter.
Pine Creek 82, Rampart 62
At Pine Creek: The Eagles got big in the win column behind a 32-15 advatage in the fourth quarter.
Jaiden Sanders led Rampart with 18 points.
Peyton 53, Simla 35
At Simla: The Panthers broke things open behind a 17-8 advantage in the second quarter to improve to 11-3.
Elizabeth 69, Woodland Park 60
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals led 40-19 at halftime and extended the lead to 24 to start the fourth quarter before the Panthers scored 28 points in the final 8 minutes.
Elizabeth improved to 10-8 with the league win.
Manitou Springs 89, Ellicott 39
At Ellicott: The Mustangs led 34-9 after the first quarter and improved to 9-0 in Tri-Peaks League play.