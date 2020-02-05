BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Discovery Canyon 79, Cheyenne Mountain 67
At Cheyenne Mountain: A fast first quarter helped Discovery Canyon gain an edge over Cheyenne Mountain to hand the Indians their first loss of the season.
The Thunder outscored Cheyenne Mountain 43-30 in the first half and remained consistent to lock in the 5A/4A PPAC win. Discovery Canyon (10-7, 5-4) has won five of its last six games.
Cheyenne Mountain (17-1, 8-1) has not had a point differential fewer than 13 points since the last time it played Discovery Canyon on Jan. 15.
Javonte Johnson had 26 points for the Indians, followed by Jaedn Harrison with 16 and Blake Lewis with 12.
Doherty 85, Coronado 56
At Coronado: Nathan Davis scored a career-high 22 points to lead Doherty past Coronado in a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Prior to Wednesday, Davis had not scored more than nine points in a game during his two-year varsity career.
AJ Guiao had 18 points for the Spartans (9-9, 5-3) and Lucas Moerman scored 15. Moerman is listed on MaxPreps with 12 blocks to complete the double-double.
Coronado (3-15, 1-7) has lost seven straight.
Mitchell 59, Woodland Park 53
At Woodland Park: Mitchell snapped a five-game losing skid with a close 4A CSML win over Woodland Park.
The Marauders (9-7, 4-6) led the Panthers 33-26 at halftime and held on for the win.
Woodland Park (3-14, 2-8) had three double-figure scorers, led by Joey Babin with 17 points. Markus Eiselein had 11 and freshman Sonny Ciccarelli scored 10.
Lewis-Palmer 57, Vista Ridge 39
At Lewis-Palmer: Colin Westfall led Lewis-Palmer with 15 points and Cameron Lowe had 14 as the Rangers took down Vista Ridge in a 5A/4A PPAC clash.
Lewis-Palmer (10-8, 5-4) took a four-point lead at the half, and outscored the Wolves 29-15 in the final 16 minutes.
Brady Jones rounded out the Rangers’ double-figure scorers with 10 points. Vista Ridge (4-14, 2-7) was led by Caden Monson with 15 and Jabez Hasberry with 13.
The Classical Academy 51, Sierra 34
At The Classical Academy: Micah Lamberth scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds to lead TCA to its third straight win as the Titans took down Sierra in a 4A CSML game.
TCA (13-4, 8-2) led Sierra by 10 after the first 8 minutes and continued to pull away from there. Kobe Katayama had 11 points for the Titans.
Sierra (6-11, 6-4) was led by Dailen Terry and Imani Grigsby with eight points each.
Evangelical Christian 85, Miami-Yoder 26
At Miami-Yoder: ECA outscored Miami-Yoder 34-3 in the second quarter to dominate a nonconference opponent.
Jason Holt led the Eagles with 24 points, while Sam Mote and Judah Alexander followed with 13 points each.
ECA (13-2) has won five straight.
Harrison 83, Canon City 64
At Canon City: Tayzhean Archuleta scored a career-high 24 points to lead Harrison past Canon City for the Panthers' fourth straight win.
Donta Dawson added 17 and CJ Harris had 15 points. Xavier Sterling led Harrison (14-3, 9-1 4A CSML) on the boards with 10 rebounds and had two blocks.
Canon City falls to 9-9 and 4-6 in the CSML.
Palmer Ridge 80, Falcon 64
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Canon City 65, Harrison 62
At Harrison: Canon City eked out a close 4A CMSL win over Harrison to claim the team’s 14th straight win.
The Tigers remain undefeated in league play and will play Sierra on Friday in an attempt to clinch the CSML title.
Harrison is 7-10 and 4-6 in the CSML.
Palmer Ridge 49, Falcon 41
At Palmer Ridge: Falcon rebounded from a slow start to lead by one at halftime, but the Bears outscored the Falcons 26-17 in the second half for a 5A/4A PPAC victory.
Palmer Ridge (10-7, 4-5) was led by freshman Natali Volk with 15 points and senior Eden Bonser had 11.
Falcon (12-5, 6-2) has lost two straight.
Doherty 54, Coronado 36
At Coronado: Doherty outscored Coronado 22-5 in the third quarter to take a decisive edge in a 5A/4A CSML win.
The Spartans (11-6) lead the league at 7-1 and have won seven straight. Coronado falls to 4-14 and 3-5 in league play.
Lewis-Palmer 44, Vista Ridge 22
At Vista Ridge: In a dominant defensive stand Lewis-Palmer held Vista Ridge to fewer than four points in each of the first three quarters on the way to a 5A/4A PPAC win.
The Rangers (11-6, 5-3) have won three straight. Vista Ridge (2-13) is still searching for its first conference win.
Sierra 59, The Classical Academy 51
Mesa Ridge 73, Elizabeth 32
WRESTLING
Discovery Canyon 38, Cheyenne Mountain 33
At Cheyenne Mountain: The PPAC championship came down to the final match.
Cheyenne Mountain led the dual by one point heading into the 138-pound bout between Discovery Canyon senior Colton Hittle and Cheyenne Mountain junior Brian Hooks.
Late in the first period Hittle took Hooks from his feet to his back, pinning him in 1:40 for the match and dual victory.
“It was really exciting for our 11 seniors,” said DCC coach Marquese Bravo. “They’ve never won a league championship so it was really exciting for everyone.”
Tanner Sukle (160, fall 1:31), Andrew Keegan (170, decision 15-10) and Devin Scriber (285, dec. 3-2) each defeated opponents they lost to earlier this season to help Discovery Canyon to the win.
“(Scriber) missed the second half of last year with a knee injury, so it was a super-exciting moment for him to come away with a one-point victory against someone he previously lost to,” Bravo said.
DCC sophomores Trevor Culross (106, major dec. 8-0), Ian Stewart (113, MD 14-0) and Dominic Hargrove (126, fall 5:18) also earned big wins for the Thunder, according to Bravo.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Billy Maddox, Nico Gagliardi and Jake Boley swept 182-, 195- and 220-pound matches, respectively. Gagliardi had the fastest pin of the night with a fall in 1:14.
Pine Creek 71, Liberty 6
At Pine Creek: Eight of Pine Creek’s nine non-forfeit wins over Liberty came by fall in a dominant win over Liberty.
Trew Keegan (120) and Riley Wharton (113) pinned their opponents in just 22 seconds for Pine Creek and Billy Hudson III had a fall in 1:05 at 152 pounds.
Jace Graves at 160 earned a 23-7 tech fall in 4:07.
Liberty’s Michael Cornelius was the Lancers’ lone winner with a second-period pin at 195 in 2:42.