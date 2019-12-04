WRESTLING
Coronado 61, Castle View 18
At Coronado: The Cougars dominated the middle weights and collected six wins by fall. Ty Leonard won his 113-pound bout with a fall in just 27 seconds, and Ben Tonnessen won his 220-pound match with a pin in 40 seconds. At 285, Beau Garner pinned his opponent in 55 seconds.
Daven Ollier-Monell won a 9-2 decision at 126, and Seth Garcia claimed a major decision 12-2 at 132.
Cheyenne Mountain 42, Pueblo West 27
At Pueblo West: Cheyenne Mountain claimed four straight wins by fall from 170 through 220 pounds. Billy Maddox and Nico Gagliardo had a one-two punch, pinning opponents in 17 and 18 seconds, respectively, in consecutive matches at 182 and 195. Jake Boley followed with a fall in 1:48 at 220.
Jadon Lara also had a pin in under a minute at 120 pounds and Ian Diffendaffter won in a sudden victory (15-13) at 132 pounds.
Mesa Ridge 69, Pueblo Centennial 10
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies won six matches by fall as Isaac McKiney (126), Isaiah Brown (152), CJ Anderson (182), Jared Volcic (220), Mickail Skeldum (106) and Frankie Gallegos (113) each pinned their opponents as Mesa Ridge opened the season in a dominant dual win.
At 132 pounds Landon Beeson earned a close 4-1 win over Logan Collins as the only non-fall victory of the day for the Grizzlies.
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 235, Doherty 80
At Pine Creek: The Eagles swept all 12 events in a dominant 5A CSML win to open the 2019-20 season.
Pine Creek’s Dom Cos won the 200 IM (2:21.88) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.12) and Amaya Porter won both the 50 (26.10) and 100 freestyle (58.22).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ralston Valley 72, Liberty 59
Poudre 51, Vista Ridge 47
Highland 60, Peyton 34
Lincoln 71, Falcon 60
Mountain Vista 86, Rampart 63
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 47, Canon City 36
At Falcon: Hannah Burg led the Falcons with 14 points and five steals in a season-opening win over Canon City. Kayla Harkema followed with nine points.
Canon City trailed by one after the first quarter, but Falcon hit the gas in the final three quarters.
Fort Collins 28, Liberty 27
Peyton 68, Highland 34
Mountain Vista 58, Rampart 38
Manitou Springs 47, Kent Denver 34
Horizon 57, Pine Creek 53
Pueblo West 55, Sierra 41