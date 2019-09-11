SOFTBALL
Coronado 4, Rampart 2
At Holmes Middle School: Coronado (11-1, 5-0) claimed the top spot in the Colorado Springs Metro League behind a three-run fifth inning that handed Rampart its first league loss.
Jenna Ruggaber struck out 17, limiting the Rams to one earned run on three hits. Savanah Starr drove in two runs and scored another for the Cougars.
Ella Gabriel had Rampart’s only RBI. The Rams are 4-4 and 3-1 in CSML play.
Palmer Ridge 19, Cheyenne Mountain 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: Sara Lynch, Brynn Short and Aspen Barber each had multiple hits, RBIs and runs scored for the Bears, who improved to 5-2 after winning their league opener.
Alex Long is credited with Cheyenne Mountain’s lone RBI. The Indians are 1-6.
Doherty 17, Pine Creek 10
At Doherty: The game was tied at 10 after five innings before the Spartans scored seven in the bottom of the sixth to move to 2-2 in league, 2-8 on the season.
Angelina LoCricchio led Doherty with three doubles and five RBIs in four at-bats. Jasmine Costa got the win in the circle after limiting Pine Creek (0-10, 0-3) to one earned run over the final 4.2 innings.
St. Mary’s 2, Sheridan 1
At Leon Young: The Pirates (4-3) broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth, and Morgan Trechter spun a scoreless seventh for the win.
The senior pitcher finished with 16 strikeouts against one walk and five hits. She also scored both St. Mary’s runs with Yelena Valentine recording an RBI.
Discovery Canyon 15, Sand Creek 4
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder scored multiple runs in each inning to pick up their first win of the season.
Fountain-Fort Carson 24, Palmer 1, 3 inn.
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Michelle Aguirre led the Trojans with three hits in as many at-bats and added a team-high four RBIs.
Falcon 16, Lewis-Palmer 3
BOYS’ SOCCER
Kent Denver 7, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
At Kent Denver: Kent Denver remained undefeated behind four goals in the first half and three more in the second.
Colorado Springs Christian School (0-3) will look for its first win of the season at Jefferson Academy on Friday.
Pomona 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
VOLLEYBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder took the first two sets before closing the match with a 15-7 win in the fifth set.
Discovery Canyon improved to 7-1 on the season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 1, Dakota Ridge 1
At Rooney Road Sports Complex: Peneal Schwab assisted Kylan McCulloch’s second-half goal that helped the Lancers settle for a tie after a scoreless overtime.
Liberty is 1-3-1 on the season.