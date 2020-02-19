Girls hoops 3.jpg

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Canon City 75, Elizabeth 12

At Elizabeth: Kate Tedquist led with 22 points, Jerika Moore added 16 and the Tigers (17-3, 13-0) have won 17 straight games to stay undefeated in Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League play on Wednesday night.

Elizabeth (0-20, 0-13) stayed winless this season.

Pine Creek 40, Palmer 28

At Pine Creek: The Eagles (9-13, 6-5 5A/4A CSML) held Palmer to three single-digit scoring quarters en route to their second straight win in league action.

Alyssa Rodriguez led the Terrors (8-15, 3-9) with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

Sand Creek 66, Palmer Ridge 44

At Sand Creek: The Scorpions (20-1, 12-0) were in control from the start, thanks to a 25-17 first-quarter lead, before they held their opponent to two single-digit scoring quarters en route to securing the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference title.

Palmer Ridge (11-11, 5-8) dropped its third straight game.

Fountain-Fort Carson 46, Liberty 37

At F-FC: The Trojans (18-2, 9-2 5A/4A CSML) jumped to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, earning their seventh win in eight games.

Liberty (14-8, 7-4) lost for the second time in six games.

Discovery Canyon 50, Vista Ridge 36

At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder (3-19, 2-11) added 23 points in the second half after grabbing a 27-16 lead in the first half of the 5A/4A PPAC game to earn their first win in seven games.

Vista Ridge (3-17, 0-12) suffered its third straight loss.

Coronado 78, Rampart 45

At Coronado: The Cougars (6-16, 5-6) jumped to a 26-11 lead in the first half, and held on to the win in 5A/4A CSML action.

Rampart (4-18, 0-11) suffered its second straight defeat.

Lakewood 63, Doherty 61

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Air Academy 63, Lewis-Palmer 58

At Lewis-Palmer: Tim Marshall led with 20 points and the Kadets (10-11, 6-6) won three of their last four games in Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference action.

Lewis-Palmer (13-8, 8-4) ended a five-game winning streak.

Fountain-Fort Carson 67, Liberty 61

Sand Creek 75, Palmer Ridge 51

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.