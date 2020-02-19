GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Cañon City 75, Elizabeth 12
At Elizabeth: Kate Tedquist led with 22 points, Jerika Moore added 16 and the Tigers (17-3, 13-0) have won 17 straight games to stay undefeated in Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League play on Wednesday night.
Elizabeth (0-20, 0-13) stayed winless this season.
Pine Creek 40, Palmer 28
At Pine Creek: The Eagles (9-13, 6-5 5A/4A CSML) held Palmer to three single-digit scoring quarters en route to their second straight win in league action.
Alyssa Rodriguez led the Terrors (8-15, 3-9) with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
Sand Creek 66, Palmer Ridge 44
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions (20-1, 12-0) were in control from the start, thanks to a 25-17 first-quarter lead, before they held their opponent to two single-digit scoring quarters en route to securing the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference title.
Charlotte Hauke and Lacy Preeshl each had 11 points for Palmer Ridge (11-11, 5-8), which dropped its third straight game.
Fountain-Fort Carson 46, Liberty 37
At F-FC: Tauja Durham had 13 points and the Trojans (18-2, 9-2 5A/4A CSML) jumped to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, earning their seventh win in eight games.
Lydia Marshall led with 14 points and nine rebounds as Liberty (14-8, 7-4) lost for the second time in six games.
Discovery Canyon 50, Vista Ridge 36
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder (3-19, 2-11) added 23 points in the second half after grabbing a 27-16 lead in the first half of the 5A/4A PPAC game to earn their first win in seven games.
Vista Ridge (3-17, 0-12) suffered its third straight loss.
Coronado 45, Rampart 39
At Coronado: The Cougars (6-16, 5-6) jumped to a 26-11 lead in the first half, and held on to the win in 5A/4A CSML action.
Rampart (4-18, 0-11) suffered its second straight defeat.
Lakewood 63, Doherty 61
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 72, Palmer 42
At Palmer: The Eagles jumped to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter and dominated the rest of the way to securing the program's first-ever league championship.
Pine Creek (19-3, 10-1 Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League) wraps up the regular season finale at home against Coronado.
Air Academy 63, Lewis-Palmer 58
At Lewis-Palmer: Tim Marshall led with 20 points and the Kadets (10-11, 6-6) won three of their last four games in Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference action.
Colin Westfall had 18 points for Lewis-Palmer (13-8, 8-4), which ended a five-game winning streak.
Fountain-Fort Carson 67, Liberty 61
Sand Creek 75, Palmer Ridge 51