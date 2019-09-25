SOFTBALL
Air Academy 11, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Air Academy: Brina Baysinger spun a five-inning two-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Kadets (11-5).
Abby Litchfield drove in three runs for Air Academy, while Charlee Jessup, Delaney Longo and Maliyah Winn plated two apiece.
Vista Ridge 8, Falcon 3
At Vista Ridge: The Wolves (8-9) scored three runs in the first and fourth innings to stretch their Pikes Peak Athletic Conference winning streak to five games.
Emy Fothergil and Tiffany Backeberg were the only Falcon players to record a hit and a run scored.
Palmer Ridge 12, Sand Creek 2, 5 inn.
At Palmer Ridge: After a scoreless first, the Bears scored multiple runs in each on the next four innings to end it early.
Isabella Hanns and Shayna McHugh each drove in three runs for the Bears.
Palmer Ridge improved to 9-7, while Sand Creek dropped to 3-15.
Coronado 13, Doherty 0, 4 inn.
At Doherty: Jenna Ruggaber did not allow a hit in four innings and was two walks away from a shortened perfect game. The pitcher struck out nine for the Cougars, while Nevaeh Santistevan went 1-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Coronado improved to 15-2 and 9-0 in Colorado Springs Metro League play.
Liberty 24, Pine Creek 8
At Pine Creek: The Lancers had 17 runs across before the third inning started, helping Liberty improve to 5-13.
Mackenzie Kruse led the Lancers with four RBIs, while Angelina Whaley, Natalie Calderon, Shaylie Dreczka and Allison Davies drove in three runs apiece.
Rampart 21, Palmer 2, 3 inn.
At UCCS: A 15-run second inning helped the Rams (11-5) bring the game to an early end.
Discovery Canyon 19, Cheyenne Mountain 1, 3 inn.
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Thunder followed up an eight-run first inning by scoring nine in the second to win in three innings.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 4, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The shutout dropped the Indians to 1-7 on the season.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Ellicott 7, Dolores Huerta Prep 6
At Dolores Huerta: The Thunderhawks used five first-half goals to hold off Dolores Huerta, which scored three in each half.
Ellicott improved to 3-4 on the season.
BOYS’ GOLF
Class 4A Region 1
At Elmwood Golf Course: Luke Trujillo won the region and led Discovery Canyon to the team title.
Caleb Blackburn and Kaden Ford also finished in the top 10 for the Thunder on Monday.
Falcon’s Ryan Welsh was third, while Woodland Park’s Shane Purkey and Lewis-Palmer’s Andrew Manney finished fifth and seventh, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
Denver North 3, Mitchell 0