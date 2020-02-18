The Colorado Avalanche’s amateur hockey development department announced that all of Tuesday’s scheduled events at Falcon Stadium, including the outdoor game between Pine Creek and Lewis-Palmer, are cancelled due to poor weather and road conditions with “no options to reschedule” at that site.
Lewis-Palmer was set to host Pine Creek at 8 p.m.
“We understand this will be a disappointment for all participants and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the release read.
The NHL is scheduled to take down the outdoor rink, set up for Saturday’s Stadium Series game between the Avalanche and L.A. Kings, on Wednesday.
District 20, which includes Pine Creek, and District 38, which includes Lewis-Palmer, were closed Tuesday. The Air Force Academy announced it was closed to non-essential personnel and visitors at 7 a.m.
Now the coaches are quickly trying to reschedule the game elsewhere before the end of the regular season with limited available dates. The regular season ends Saturday and first-round playoff games begin Tuesday.
The Eagles already have games Friday and Saturday.
“Calling ice rinks as we speak,” Pine Creek coach Ed Saxer said Tuesday just before noon. “Worst-case scenario is we won’t be able to make it up.”
Pine Creek is undefeated (14-0-2, 8-0 Summit) and the highest-scoring team in the state, averaging seven goals per game. Lewis-Palmer (10-6-1, 6-2-1 Summit) has won three straight.
