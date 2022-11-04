CLASS 4A
Region 1
Palmer Ridge hosted Region 1 and qualified for 4A state after wins over each of Skyview and Mullen in straight sets. The Bears, after being ranked as the top team by CHSAA in the final poll, figure to be the bracket's top seed at the Denver Coliseum next weekend.
Region 5
Lewis-Palmer hosted Region 5 and qualified for 4A state after wins over Frederick and Pueblo Central, each in three consecutive sets. Freshman Madi Crowe led both matches in kills, with her 10 leading the Rangers over Frederick to clinch a state spot.
Region 8
Discovery Canyon hosted Coronado and D'Evelyn and beat the former in three sets, and the latter in four sets to end the day and lock up a spot in the 4A state tournament.
Region 9
Cheyenne Mountain hosted Region 9 and Falcon and Cañon City in three sets apiece to reach the state tournament field.
Region 10
Woodland Park was hosted by Eagle Valley in Region 10, and topped the hosts, and lower seeded Severance, to secure a perfect day of sweeps and a spot in the 4A state playoffs.
Region 11
The Classical Academy competed in Region 11, hosted by Holy Family, and lost both of its matches on Saturday, 3-2 to the hosts, and 3-1 to Palisade.
CLASS 5A
Region 2
Liberty competed in Region 2 alongside Mountain Vista and Fort Collins, but dropped both of its matches, first to Fort Collins 3-1, then to the hosts, 3-0.
Region 5
Rampart hosted Region 5 and beat visiting Broomfield in four sets to clinch a state qualification. The Rams also beat Vista PEAK Prep in consecutive sets to end the day.
Region 6
Pine Creek was hosted in Region 6 by Grandview and fell to the hosts in a sweep to miss the 5A state field after capturing an earlier, three-set win over Dakota Ridge.
Region 7
Fountain-Fort Carson competed with Chaparral and Pueblo West, but dropped each of its matches in four sets, while Chaparral advanced as the host.
CLASS 3A
Region 7
James Irwin was hosted by Centauri in Region 7, but split its two matches, beating Kent Denver and falling to the hosts in four sets.
Region 8
Manitou Springs, at Jefferson Academy, went undefeated at Region 8, picking up a four-set win over the hosts to clinch a spot at 3A state. The Mustangs also topped Fort Lupton in a sweep.
Region 9
Colorado Springs Christian was hosted in Region 9 by Valley, and fell to the hosts and Stargate School, the latter in four sets, to send Valley into the postseason.
Region 11
Vanguard was hosted by Resurrection Christian in Region 11, but fell to the hosts, and Roaring Fork each in straight sets Saturday.
CLASS 2A
Region 9
St. Mary's hosted Burlington and Rangely in Region 9, winning both matches to advance to the 3A state tournament. The win over Burlington went to four sets after a sweep over Rangely to start the day.
CLASS 1A
Evangelical Christian Academy competed in Region 5 alongside Idalia and Stratton. The Eagles fell to each in straight sets, with host Idalia qualifying for state.