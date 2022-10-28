The state volleyball tournament's bright lights of the Denver Coliseum are right around the corner, and local top teams got a practice run Friday at the World Arena.
Several standouts like Palmer Ridge, Lewis-Palmer and Rampart were given a chance in the championship bracket of the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational, while Doherty, Cheyenne Mountain and Coronado, among others, were tabbed to compete in pool play.
The Red-Tailed Hawks swept through their two matches, setting up a momentous final day.
Ahead are takeaways from the main bracket's Friday entries, including a perfect day for the Bears.
Palmer Ridge mindset zoning in on state
Madison Wilson graduated from last year's state tournament team, but plenty of experienced talent was left behind for Palmer Ridge.
Juniors Corrie Anderson, Eva LaRochelle and sophomore Amelia Hansen have all filled the hitting voids, while junior Emily Kahan and senior Kyra Kisting have steadied the defensive and setting ships.
Each has experience under the lights of the World Arena and was given a chance to shine once again — as the Bears did in two wins over Denver South and Cherry Creek, respectively. The latter came in five sets.
"The game looks like it's running slow in this setting and you can't hear your teammates as much," coach Erica Bradley said. "We could use some increased energy and noise levels, but our girls play up to other team's levels. We started slower this morning, but the expectations are always higher, knowing our team's real potential."
Anderson downed 37 kills in the two matches, lending more credence to how high Bradley feels her team, and top hitter, can fly.
The Bears will play Grandview in the semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Rampart pushing through integration
Audrey Hollis hasn't been at Rampart long, but the sophomore is already a player who coach Bri Perkett knows can push the Rams farther.
She returned to the court Friday after a 12-week absence with a back injury and was quickly exposed to Niwot, and later Thompson Valley — two of 4A's top squads.
The Rams split the two, winning the first in four sets, and falling in five to Thompson Valley later.
"She's been out and hasn't been able to do volleyball activity and it's so different in a game," Perkett said. "You have to build trust with teammates, even with how much she did with her teammates already. Audrey brings tempo and consistency with setting."
Junior Tessa Heffner has largely filled the void and given the Rams a different element — something the team is also juggling as it finds the perfect mix.
A 10-0 run by Thompson Valley doomed the Rams in a clinching fifth set, and serve receive was the overwhelming culprit. Team chemistry being built will help to mitigate the issues, and Rampart will get another chance Saturday against Eaton at noon.
Lewis-Palmer fights through loss of top hitter
Freshman Madi Crowe is already a key part of the Lewis-Palmer attack and was absent in Friday's matches with an illness.
Coach Alexa Strube mixed things up, attempting to fill the hole left behind. In the end, a sweep to Cherry Creek in the first round was more about inward focus than lineups.
"We're dealing with some adversity right now and it's causing different lineups than we're used to," Strube said. "We have to focus on our side of the night and not the other. We can only control what's on our side."
The Rangers later upended Denver South, 3-2, and will look to continue the momentum against Windsor on Saturday, albeit without one of their top right-side hitters — a chance for others to audition for playing time before the CHSAA state tournament.
Discovery Canyon learning to handle top matchups
Woodland Park and Eaton posed varied tests for Discovery Canyon. One was a familiar, local foe that the Thunder swept earlier this season.
Eaton posed a different challenge altogether, and it got the best of Discovery Canyon in its first match of the day. The Thunder kept close in each set before falling in a lopsided fourth frame, 25-11 to clinch their 3-1 loss.
Preparation is limited for a team like Eaton which coach Melissa Bravo won't typically see — the Thunder playing in 4A to Eaton's 3A. She wanted to see her team handle the challenge.
"We're trying some new things on the court and this gave us a chance to do that after only a couple practices," Bravo said. "We just went out and played and made adjustments throughout the game, when usually we scout a little more. This is the kind of tournament that gets us ready for the postseason."
The Thunder may be equipped to handle 4A state's first matchup, but are quickly reminded how little research is available in short windows during the day.
Adjusting on the fly was Bravo's mindset coming in, and the Thunder will continue to test their might against Niwot Saturday at 10 a.m.