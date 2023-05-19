LAKEWOOD — Brandon Hills doesn't use the traditional clap when he long jumps, he's never liked the attention.

On the final jump of his Vista Ridge career, he decided to do it. The rhythm started slow and gained traction before Jeffco Stadium laid witness to a new state record in the event on a 24-foot, 8-inch leap to capture the 5A state title.

This is the actual video of the record-breaking jump for @VRHS_Athletics BeBe Hills #copreps: pic.twitter.com/HCUTffVSZE — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) May 19, 2023

He broke the previous state meet mark set by William Henderson of Montbello High School in 1995. His jump also surpassed the overall Colorado high school record of 24 feet and seven-and-a-half inches set by Montbello's Chris Sanders in 1990.

"I knew it was my last jump at Vista Ridge and I started to get the adrenaline going and the claps helped and when I left my feet, it felt like my best jump," Hills said. "I looked to each of my sides at the state record flags and knew I beat them. Once they started measuring it out and it got past 24 feet, they just kept going — that's when I knew I broke it."

Going into the final round, Hills wasn't stressed. He already had the top jump of the day and none of the field's competitors had come within two inches. He could've passed on the final three jumps and won anyway.

Last year's loss to Fort Collins' senior Dontay Johnson came in the final round. It was the first of Hills' career, and even though he was still recovering from a gunshot wound he had suffered just months before, he didn't make excuses.

His 22-foot, 6-inch jump was four inches behind Johnson's winning mark.

Even as a sophomore, Hills knew it was possible. After winning the event in his second year at Vista Ridge, he told reporters his next goal was to set the new state record.

"That kid had a great jump last year, but I knew I could've done better," Hills said. "It was motivating to take that first loss, and I worked all year on technique and struggled sometimes. I was just struggling to get everything right.

"Today I wanted the record."