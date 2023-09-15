Vista Ridge’s game against Falcon on Friday was a return to form for the Wolves.

They used a big second quarter to beat the Falcons 41-21 on the road. The Wolves entered the game 1-2 with losses to Legend and Pine Creek.

“I like it because I feel like we’ve gotten better every week,” Vista Ridge coach Mike Vrana said. “The goal is to get better.”

Both teams started slow. False start penalties on each teams’ first drive backed up the offenses and forced early punts.

Vista Ridge finally scored with a couple minutes left in the first quarter on a touchdown pass from Zayden Stevens to junior Josiah Wilkins. The Falcons responded with a methodical drive capped off by a Carter Thorp touchdown.

The game appeared to be headed to a back-and-forth shootout — but that didn’t happen.

Vista Ridge scored 28 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to create an insurmountable 35-7 lead.

“Coming out of the Pine Creek, this was a different type of matchup for us,” Vrana said. “Once we figured out what we were capable of doing, it all connected.”

Stevens threw three touchdown passes — two to sophomore Kobe Dooley and one to Wilkins. He also logged a rushing touchdown, and so did Nayshaun Hall and Chance Larson.

Vrana applauded his junior quarterback, who is playing his first year as the Wolves’ starter.

“We wanted to get him in a rhythm early,” Vrana said. “He’s doing a lot of learning, he’s on the job learning, and he’s got to be able to just play football — and you could see that working tonight. We saw what we needed to see out of him tonight.”

For Falcon, Thorp ran for two touchdowns, while Ethan Mangrum ran for one. The Falcons (2-2) entered the game on a two-game winning streak and have already matched their win total from last year.

“They are much better,” Vrana said of Falcon. “I can see the difference on film. They’re on the right track.”

The losses to Legend and Pine Creek weren’t pretty. Their tough opponents outscored them by 84 points in those games.

Now 2-2 and fresh off a 20-point win over an improved Falcon squad, the Wolves have confidence.

We know that if we play our brand of football, it will work out,” Vrana said. “We know the schedule is tough, that’s why we scheduled it. We just have to show up every week and do it.”