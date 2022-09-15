Vista Ridge's volleyball team fell in straight sets to Falcon in a battle between six-win teams at home Thursday night. But the way the Wolves competed is large testament to how far the group has come.
The Wolves won six games all season last year. By contrast, in 2022 the team just suffered their second loss Thursday, giving the Falcons all they could handle through two back-and-forth sets. Falcon won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22 before taking over the third 25-13. The Falcons improved to 7-3, the Wolves fell to 6-2.
Wolves head coach Mallory Richardson said her team is building confidence this season.
"I think this year there is a huge grouping around confidence for this team," she said. "I feel like as we've gone into this year, we've lacked a little bit of confidence so this year a big installation piece that I want for them is to know that they can compete with these teams. They are phenomenal teams but we are just as good."
Richardson, a Rampart graduate, has been a part of the Vista Ridge program since 2019 when she was the C-Squad coach. Now as the varsity head coach, her seniors are the same girls she began with when they were freshmen and sophomores.
"The chemistry on this team is phenomenal," Richardson said. "It's one thing that they all have regardless on the court and off the court. They mesh so well together and I think I noticed that from the very beginning and I've utilized that as much as I could especially some of our bigger members."
The Wolves shined in the first set, erasing a 4-1 deficit and racing to 13 points. Falcon responded, however, bolstering their defense and weathering a shower of spikes from the Wolves power hitters to claim the first set.
"We just wanted it more," Falcon senior Emma Delanghe said. "We just stuck through it and fought the whole time we didn't get down on ourselves or our team."
Falcon got out to a big lead in the second set, up 17-11 at one point. The Wolves gained momentum thanks to a pair of blocks and closed the gap to a single point on multiple occasions throughout the set. In the match's most intense moments the Falcons' junior varsity team made their voices heard in enemy territory, battling it out with Vista's student section.
"It's incredible and how many people we have following us wherever we go it really means a lot," Delanghe said.
Falcon recorded 21 wins last season eventually falling in regionals. That's where Richardson hopes the Wolves will get to this season.
"My goal is to get them to regionals this year," the coach said. "I think with the winning streak that we've been able to pick up on so far this season, I don't think we will fall short of that. "