After lightning and rain postponed the team’s home opener on Friday, Vista Ridge traveled more than two hours to Windsor High School to face the Wizards — and felt the strain of the road in a 24-14 loss to Windsor.

The Wolves found themselves in a 14-point hole at halftime, which increased to 21 within the first minute of the second half. An interception late in the third quarter led to a Wizard field goal, but Vista Ridge forced a turnover of its own, and scored with less than a minute left in the quarter thanks to a rush by senior Devonte Brown. He finished with 49 yards receiving and 52 kick-return yards.

The Wolves shut out Windsor in the fourth quarter and found themselves in the red zone with less than a minute to play. Vista Ridge went for it on fourth down, with a successful 11-yard touchdown pass from freshman Brayden Dorman to Ahmir Braxton to cut the deficit to 10, but time ran out to complete the comeback.

Sophomore Jayden Ruiz led the team in receiving yards with 77. Dorman was 11-for-28 for 140 yards in his varsity debut.

Keyon Burris had 39 receiving yards and 16 punt return yards.

On the defensive end, Joshua Romain had an interception and a nine-yard return and Ryan Poolman had a sack. Tyler Clark caused a fumble and Jaleen Young recovered.

Windsor controlled the ball with 62 plays and 21 first downs, compared to Vista Ridge’s 46 and 10, respectively.

Both teams combined for 195 penalty yards.