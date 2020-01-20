Cheyenne Dyess knew nothing about the cancer that was killing her. All she knew at the time was that she might lose all of her hair. She thought, "Nooooo!" She gradually learned that the lump in her throat was growing and making it hard to breathe. But she wasn't ready to give in to the disease. "I just followed my motto and fought like a girl," the Falcon native said. "I didn't let anyone tell me I was different." On a Friday morning in January 2015, Cheyenne found herself unable to breath. The 9-year-old was taken to the Children's Hospital in Denver for treatment. A day later, she was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a type of cancer of the blood and marrow. Cheyenne, now 12, remembers the