Cheyenne Dyess doesn't want to be known as the "cancer kid" through the hallways and in the classrooms of Vista Ridge High School. At the same time, she knows that her story could inspire others.
Especially her wrestling teammates.
On a Friday morning in January 2015, she found herself unable to breathe. She was taken to a Children's Hospital in Denver and was diagnosed a day later with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a type of cancer of the blood and marrow.
After years of chemotherapy that were filled with doubt, she became cancer-free June 3, 2017.
She's a wrestler at Vista Ridge. And just one of many girls across the state participating in a sport that is scheduled to be sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association next year. The sport is in its pilot season.
"Once I started progressing," said Dyess, a 14-year-old freshman, "I got tunnel vision and I was, like" — clap! — "one day at a time!"
Dyess' story is about more than beating cancer. It's about pain, about doubt, about someone who truly lived every moment. She remembers all the pain she went through. At certain points, she wasn't sure if those moments were her last.
"When you have a kid, you go through all the firsts," said her mom, Amy Dyess. "Their first steps, their first everything. And when you have a kid who has cancer, you don't know if it's all going to be their last."
Those days are no more, of course. Cheyenne is looking at her future. She talks about winning as many matches as she can, and about getting better every day. And when it comes to the pain of grappling with her teammates in practice or with opponents in matches, she doesn't mind it.
Actually, she enjoys it.
After all, she survived cancer.
Dyess doesn't want special treatment. She wants to go through the same workouts and experience the highs and lows of each match, just like the rest of her teammates.
She does want her story to inspire others. Her coach, Eric Everard, can appreciate that. He wants to treat every wrestler he comes across the same.
"You step into the room, you're a wrestler," he said. "You get tired as such. And we do our best to prepare them when they're in the circle by themselves. ... In wrestling, we can help you before and after but in the moment, you have to figure out how to deal with that, and she (Dyess) has superbly."
Dyess is not looking for pity. She understands what she represents, especially after becoming one of the faces of Take Childhood Back from Cancer, a campaign by the St. Baldrick's Foundation that focuses on advocacy for children with cancer. She's done interviews and participated in commercials raising awareness. But she wants to prove that she's much more than that.
So far, so good.
Dyess recently placed third in the 100-pound class at the second Vista Ridge Alpha Female Wrestling Tournament. She was part of a Vista Ridge team that took third .
Her younger brother started wrestling when she was diagnosed. But she couldn't always go to his matches. When she did, she felt the energy and was addicted. It also helps that her dad, Levi, was a state champion at Wiggins and has always encouraged her to try the sport.
There's no way she's stopping now.
"The pain of wrestling is almost like a feed for me," Dyess said. "It just feeds into my tunnel vision and into everyday life and just everything else. And just being able to funnel that into everything I do and use that as a base and wrestling as my secondary base and just build up from there."