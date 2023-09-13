Addi Vrana has played soccer for most of her life before accidentally getting into football.

The daughter of Vista Ridge football coach Mike Vrana, Addi had just finished a soccer match in her freshman year when Mike made a comment that she interpreted as snide.

“Our kicker’s leaving; you should come try football,” Mike told her.

Addi didn’t take it seriously.

“I was like, ‘Funny joke,” Addi Vrana said.

Mike was serious.

Fast forward more than a year and football is a major part of Addi’s life. Vrana, now a junior, is in her second season as a kicker on Vista Ridge’s varsity football team.

Though football is a male-dominated sport at every level, she isn’t alone in the Pikes Peak Region.

Manitou Springs senior Kate Johnson played volleyball during her freshman and sophomore years. As another lifelong soccer player, Johnson didn’t particularly enjoy volleyball and was in search of a different fall sport.

With her leg strength that came with playing soccer, her friends suggested that she play football as a kicker.

At first Johnson was hesitant and thought she’d be out of place. But her father played college football and, because of his positive experiences, she decided to try it.

“It felt natural to go into that position,” Johnson said.

Vrana’s and Johnson’s journeys have been similar to this point. For one, both had similar emotions before going into the male-dominated sport.

“It was intimidating,” Johnson said. “It’s not sunshine and rainbows every day.”

Vrana said, “I was worried that it would be weird and they wouldn’t accept it.”

But it didn’t take long for them to feel welcome.

There was no judgment for being different from their respective teammates and coaches. Instead, they formed sibling- or parent-like bonds within their programs.

“They’ve been great,” Vrana said. “The entire coaching staff calls me ‘gal,’ so it’s fantastic. The boys are great: They’re like a bunch of big brothers, and they take care of me.”

Johnson said, “I’ve been a part of a lot of teams in high school, middle school and playing club soccer, and this one really feels like home. It’s super different playing with guys; they have a different mentality. But they took me in like a sister.”

In addition to the unfamiliarity of joining an all-boys team, the two faced another similar type of adversity: injuries.

Vrana tore her labrum during soccer season in her sophomore year. Immediately, she knew her junior football season would be in jeopardy if she underwent surgery, so Vrana opted to go through injury rehab instead.

That plan paid off, as Vrana has played in each of Vista Ridge’s first three games of 2023.

“We were gentle with it, and she didn’t have any problems,” Mike Vrana said.

Johnson tore her ACL before the 2023 soccer season. She watched as her teammates reached the 3A state title game.

Now more recovered than in the spring, Johnson’s back on the football field — and it has boosted her self-esteem.

“It’s a huge confidence builder,” Johnson said. “If anyone has experienced an injury like this, they know it’s life-changing. It was hard to watch the girls go to state without me.”

Vrana and Johnson aren’t just people fitting into their teams’ cultures. They’re players that are helping their teams win football games.

A year ago, Vrana made 33 of 39 extra-point attempts, and she has made a handful to start 2023.

She usually only kicks extra points, but because Vista Ridge’s other kickers play soccer and had to miss a football game, she was the only kicker for one game. Vrana was forced to be the kickoff specialist too, and that initially frightened her father.

“She's always a little weird about that because somebody might break free on one of those,” Mike Vrana said of his daughter, who is 5-foot-3. “But she did well.”

Johnson made three extra points on four attempts in Manitou Springs’ season-opening 39-2 win against Valley.

Still rehabbing her knee injury, Johnson’s first PAT back was particularly special

“After I made it, the players all came up and gave me a huge hug,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t be more blessed.”

Vrana and Johnson are following the footsteps of those who came before them in Colorado.

Air Academy’s Emily Rodriguez, who graduated in 2023, made 23 extra points as a senior. And at the college level, Katie Hnida of Colorado became the first woman to score a point in an NCAA Division I FBS football game with her PAT for the Buffaloes against New Mexico in 2003.

Still, the sport is very male-driven.

But even as high schoolers, Vrana and Johnson both have their own stories of serving as role models to young girls.

“One of the coaches brought his daughter out the other day,” Vrana said. “He was telling me she looks up to me, and I was like, ‘That’s incredible.’ My mom has coworkers with young daughters who talk about how inspiring it is.”

Johnson’s experience earlier this fall was similar.

“My coach brought his daughter, who’s probably 3 or 4, and watched me kick,” Johnson said. “He came up to me and said, ‘Thanks for showing her that anyone can play this sport.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to start crying.’”

Vrana and Johnson love football. They also love the camaraderie that comes with it.

But those recent experiences have shown Vrana and Johnson that they are breaking barriers.

“It's great to be a role model to young girls,” Vrana said. “I didn’t realize I was at first.”

Johnson said, “It’s fantastic. I think we’ve seen a lot recently not just with sports — women are finding their ground. It’s super amazing to see what we’re truly capable of.”