Almost everything that could’ve gone wrong for Vista Ridge did on Friday, but that didn’t matter for the Wolves.

Between loaded bases, errors in the field and a late-game rain shower, the Wolves were dealt plenty of tough hands in their season opener against Mesa Ridge. But Vista Ridge persevered through them all, winning 3-2 in the eighth inning on a walk-off single from Savannah Siffert.

“We just kind of believed in each other and knew we could get through it,” senior catcher Michaela Garcia said. “It’s a very good way to start the season, especially with a really good game like this one.”

Early on, it was a pitcher’s duel. Vista Ridge’s Tatjana Harris and Mesa Ridge’s Lucy Quintana traded scoreless inning for scoreless inning in the first five frames.

Harris got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fourth inning after three Mesa Ridge runners got on with no outs. She struck out the next three batters to keep the game tied 0-0.

Harris wasn’t as lucky in the fifth, as Mesa Ridge scored on a single with runners on the corners. But, with Mesa Ridge runners on every base, Harris retired the side again and held the Grizzlies to the lone run.

“I’ve learned to keep going, trust my defense and trust myself,” Harris said. "No matter what happens, I’ll be OK.”

Vista Ridge immediately answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs and taking its first lead of the game. Both RBIs came on singles — one from Harris, and one from senior Jaelyn Robinson.

But the Grizzlies didn’t go away easily.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Quintana belted a game-tying RBI double to left-center field. Vista Ridge stranded runners on second and third in the bottom half of the inning, sending the game to extras.

Then mother nature decided to make things more interesting.

After cloudy-but-clear skies loomed for the first seven innings, rain began to pour after the seventh. But at that point, the Wolves were used to so many bad breaks that it didn’t faze them.

Harris shut Mesa Ridge down in order in the eighth. Vista Ridge’s first two batters reached base with singles to start the bottom of the eighth before Mesa Ridge recorded the first out.

Siffert came to the plate with one mission: Put it in play.

She did just that, sending a liner into left-center field, just far enough to send Samantha Fecteau across home plate safely.

“I knew it once I hit it,” Siffert said. “We believe in each other and know what we can do, so we knew we could win the game.”

The Wolves couldn’t have won without resilience. Vista Ridge coach Gabe Gonzales credits the Wolves’ gritty win to the team's senior leadership and how it has resonated with the underclassmen.

“Our kids battled,” Gonzales said. “That’s what it’s about, battling and trying to fight for the last run.”

Siffert added, “It’s a big win. I’m really proud of my girls.”