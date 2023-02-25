A row of hugs awaited Tyson Monck when he finally exited the Valor Christian locker room on Saturday, eyes filled with tears and seemingly being reloaded with each embrace.

The senior fought until the end of a 63-40 loss to the No. 8 Eagles on the road, but No. 9 Vista Ridge's season came to a close in the second round. It was his dive toward the Wolves' bench in the fourth quarter that spoke volumes, far more than the raucous road crowd could, loud as they may be.

The gym's lights had to be shut off to get the Vista Ridge faithful to leave. They had come up to watch a team that truly cared about the name on the back of each of their jerseys — united as "Wolves" rather than individual names on each of the black-and-blue uniforms.

Monck's dive; fellow senior Caleb Kelley's drives to the hole through contact that nearly mirrored teammate Gharrett Lawrence's, even with the team down double digits for the second half's entirety — all of it was why road fans outnumbered others in the stands.

"This program is a family, and it basically raised me," Monck said. "I wanted everyone to know that no game is over until the buzzer. I wanted to set that example for our guys.

"No matter the size or skill advantage, if you play hard, that's all that matters."

Through the first quarter, the Wolves seemed primed for an upset bid.

Monck was able to find success down low, even with the Wolves' shooting missing early, and countered each of Valor Christian senior Archer Vansickle's trio of 3-pointers to make it a 4-point game through eight minutes.

Then the Eagles began a full-court trap, swarming Vista Ridge on every inbound touch. They rattled off a 20-9 second quarter before maintaining the lofty lead for the second half.

Monck finished with 19 points and Lawrence added another 10.

"They're just so hard to defend — they move the ball really well and move well without it," Monck said. "They're great players, and you have to just try to slow them down."

Lawrence, Monck and Kelley leave behind their status as captains, but also a program in a better spot than before, even with its move up to 6A this season.

The Wolves fought through No. 24 Columbine in the first round and nearly captured a league title in the regular season.

Vista Ridge won't soon forget the three; nor will it forget their classmates in seniors Daniel Mosely, Ethan Rasmussen, Donovan Hill and Agustin Rivera.

And they won't forget the Wolves.

"This program means everything, way more than basketball," Kelley said. "We went as far as we could, but this program is everything and my brothers are everything to me."