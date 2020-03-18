Wyoming’s coaching change isn’t altering Hunter Maldonado’s plan.
The Vista Ridge graduate and Cowboys’ leading scorer this past season announced on Twitter late Wednesday evening that he’s remaining in Laramie as the program transitions from the recently fired Allen Edwards to new coach Jeff Linder.
“A lot has happened the last week along with the departure of a mentor, and great coach that had a big impact on my life the last two years,” Maldonado wrote. “As for next year, after meeting with Coach (Linder) and talking to him I have decided I plan on staying at Wyoming this upcoming season and finishing what I started for this great state. Time to get back to work.”
Maldonado scored 15.6 points per game in 2019-2020 as a redshirt sophomore, helping Wyoming to a surprise Mountain West semifinal appearance to cap a 9-24 season. He scored 13 points in an opening-round upset of Colorado State as the Cowboys became the first No. 11 seed to advance at the tournament, then grabbed 12 rebounds in a victory over Nevada. He went for 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in an 89-82 loss to eventual champion Utah State in the semis in what could have been his final game at Wyoming had he opted to transfer.
Playing in his first-career college game in his hometown this year, Maldonado scored 19 points with seven rebounds and five assists in leading a come-from-behind victory at Air Force.
The Mountain West media voted Maldonado onto the all-conference third-team, while coaches made him an honorable mention selection.
Wyoming announced the hiring of Linder, from Northern Colorado, on Tuesday.