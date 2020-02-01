CASTLE ROCK — This wasn't the first time Vista Ridge's Bella Mitchell faced Douglas County's Tristan Kelly, an undefeated wrestler who has competed at the international level.
Though luck wasn't on her side this time, Mitchell did gain something from it all.
"Today I wasn't scared of her as I have been in the past," the senior said. "I actually got out there and competed. I feel like I wrestled my match."
Mitchell — a reigning state champion — lost via a second-round pin in the 161-pound title match of the Colorado Girls' Wrestling Region 3 tournament on Saturday at Douglas County. It was her first loss this season. Nonetheless, her Wolves had 106 points to finish second, behind the host team's 127, to go along with five wrestlers placing in the top five to advance to the next and final stage.
Doherty (92), Calhan (77), Fountain-Fort Carson (52) and Sierra (52) rounded out the top five.
"I just want to say how proud I am of the hard work and dedication and what they've given to the sport to grow girls' wrestling for Colorado and to represent themselves so well," Vista Ridge coach Eric Everard said.
In all, 33 area wrestlers qualified to next week's state tournament at Thornton. Girls' wrestling is in its pilot season but is expected to be sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association next year.
On Saturday, a wrestler from the Pikes Peak region competed in all but one of the 10 championship matches. Coronado's Candice Brickell (105), Doherty's Shayla Valdez (111), Calhan's Josephine Redman (118), Sierra's Hailey Ahsumhs (147) and Palmer's Michaila Moore (215) all brought home a regional title.
Beside Vista Ridge's Mitchell, Sierra's Nadiya Trujillo (100), Fountain-Fort Carson's Katherine Seals (105), Doherty's Naomi Kidd (127), Doherty's Aminah Hunter (136) and F-FC's Ava Jasso (215) settled for a runner-up finish.
One of the standout matches was, of course, between Mitchell and Douglas County's Kelly, who, with a 23-0 record, doesn't often allow opponents to get past the first round. Kelly wrestled at a higher weight class up until this weekend.
Nonetheless, Mitchell accepted the loss and is looking forward to next weekend.
"The last few times she wrestled her, (Mitchell) gave her a little too much respect," said Tori Adams, a Vista Ridge assistant who works closely with Mitchell. "We want to take that respect factor and get rid of it and wrestle our match.
"You gotta beat the best to be the best," the coach added.