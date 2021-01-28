The Vista Ridge girls’ wrestling team hosted Doherty Thursday, kicking off the 2021 girls’ wrestling season — the first as an official Colorado High School Activities Association-sanctioned sport. And Vista Ridge senior Dakotah Livermore was ready to find redemption against the Spartans, who beat her twice as a junior.
Locked in a tight battle with Doherty freshman Hailey Guinard, Livermore had a silent, or petit mal seizure during her 136-pound match. But after a quick breather, she turned to face her opponent once more, down 3-2.
“I was just thinking like, 'Well I just had a seizure there’s no point in giving up now,'” Livermore said. “'I need to keep going, no matter if I win or lose I just need to keep going.'”
Livermore and Guinard battled into the third period tied 7-7 before Livermore turned Guinard on her back for the pin in 5:12.
She earned herself a celebratory milkshake from Chick-fil-A. A big one, with a cherry on top.
Her win helped Vista Ridge claim a 30-21 win over Doherty, which is the No. 2-ranked girls team in Colorado.
Livermore suffers from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), and was diagnosed with epilepsy in August of 2019. Her diagnosis forced her to give up softball, which she played for 14 years, and dance. But she received a clearance waiver from her neurologist to join the Vista Ridge girls’ wrestling team.
“It changes the dynamics in the room,” said coach Eric Everard, who got EMT certifications in 2019 when Livermore joined the team. “Having wrestlers in the room with these challenges, and they persevere, that's the most rewarding thing for me as a coach. If she didn’t wrestle, no one would blame her, but she chose the hardest sport in high school to challenge herself which I think is more a reflection on her. She is a competitor.”
At 118 pounds, Angelique Norman pinned her opponent in 1:37, and Paige Faler claimed a win at 161 pounds with a pin in 1:37 to help Vista Ridge prevail.
“We are not ranked at all but I think we proved we should be,” Everard said. “We demonstrated our girls can compete. We can compete in a top-ranked team and top-ranked girls.”
Doherty’s Candice Brickell and Sarah Savidge and Victoria Guinard claimed wins for the Spartans. Brickell claimed a 4-0 decision at 100 pounds and Savidge earned the fastest pin of the day in 1:07 at 127 pounds. Guinard pinned her 147-pound opponent in 2:10.
“It’s awesome to be officially CHSAA sanctioned and to get our first dual as a CHSAA sport,” said Doherty coach Joshua Galvan. “It’s a testament to the hard work that these girls put in and I’m excited for them to see this sport grow even more. The last three years these girls have been working hard to have the same opportunity as the boys, so to finally get that first CHSAA official match is awesome.”
For Doherty’s Savidge, who has been laser focused on her future in wrestling since she was a freshman, Thursday’s match didn’t feel any different, but she said she is excited that they got to “rip the Band-Aid off,” because girls’ wrestling is here to stay.
“This is it, we are here now and there’s no going back. We are finally official,” Savidge said.