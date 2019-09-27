A 20-day wait paid off Friday for first-year Vista Ridge football coach Jason Cauley.
The Wolves were supposed to host Windsor on Sept. 7 for the coach’s first home game before weather delayed the action a day and changed the site to the Wizards’ home field.
“Ah, that sucked,” Cauley remembered.
Scheduled road games at Bear Creek and Dakota Ridge followed, leaving the Wolves 1-2 heading into Friday’s homecoming against Rampart.
A complete effort gave Cauley his first home win, 20-14, over the Rams (1-4).
After Chris Yoo went 63 yards for a touchdown on Rampart’s first play from scrimmage, Vista Ridge (2-2) junior receiver Keyon Burris outjumped a Rams defensive back, shook off a tackler and trotted in for a 42-yard touchdown from freshman quarterback Brayden Dorman to knot things at 7.
“I saw the quarterback needed help,” Burris said. My coach always told me when the quarterback needs help, just go deep.”
Burris, nicknamed "Showtime" by his mother, made a couple more big plays to give the Wolves a lead. First, he returned a punt inside the 10. Then on the next play, took a direct snap and carried it around the right side for a short score in the second quarter.
While some might call it the wildcat formation, Cauley insists there’s more to it.
“He can throw the ball; he can make decisions,” the Vista Ridge coach said. “The playbook is a little bit smaller when he’s in there, but it doesn’t matter because he can make pays when nothing is there.”
After a David Peters field goal and a short touchdown run from Logan Candelaria — Yoo’s replacement after injury — sent Rampart to the half with a 16-14 lead, it was Vista Ridge’s defense and special teams’ turn to step up.
Vista Ridge forced a punt on the first drive of the second half, but penalties and a sack saw the Wolves punt from their own end zone on the ensuing drive. From there, the rest of the quarter was seemingly played in the Vista Ridge end, but no points were conceded thanks in part to the leg of Christopher Livingstone.
“Every time we were in a jam, Christopher got us back on the right track and put it back on the other side of the 50, it seemed,” Cauley said. “That was huge.”
Dorman finally broke the Wolves out of their own end with a 55-yard pass to Ahmir Braxton and a screen pass to Kayon Lacy that picked up another first down. Lacy capped the drive by scoring off a shovel pass from Dorman that put Vista Ridge ahead with 9:29 to play.
Dorman finished 10 for 19 for 193 yards, including a couple critical completions.
“I’m 100% comfortable just handing the keys over to him and saying ‘Take it, man,’” Cauley said.
An interception by Devin Antoine and a solid job of stuffing the run helped Vista Ridge post a second-half shutout.
“Everybody stepped up, did their job and we killed it,” hard-hitting linebacker Osasa Saunoamaalii said.
Now, coach and players both have something to celebrate after the Wolves’ delayed home opener..
“We’ve been looking forward to it this whole week,” Saunoamaalii said. “We’ve been working hard. We didn’t want to go to homecoming sad. This was very important to us.”