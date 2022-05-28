LAKEWOOD — A new bar's been set for Vista Ridge baseball.
The Wolves had never made the eight-team field of 5A state playoffs, nor had they put together a season like this year battling against a loaded PPAC — and winning it. No. 2 Legacy ended the run Saturday at All-Star Park, 5-3, to conclude Vista Ridge's 22-5 campaign.
Senior Luke Singleton, as he did the whole year, led the way from the mound. After yesterday's late loss, the Wolves who'd swung back all year, did so once more even after going down 2-0 early.
"It would've been so easy for our guys to give up — lose in the first game, then go down to the second-best team in the state," coach Carter Gerber said. "Nobody would've blamed us. But that's not how our boys are, that's not how they're wired.
"They were gritty and (ground) out at-bats and focused on defense. That game wasn't over until the final pitch."
The Wolves battled back in the fifth inning to tie it 3-3 thanks to a passed ball and run-scoring single.
Heading into the final frame, the Wolves were behind 4-3.
A trick play, with the bases loaded, by the Lightning stretched the lead once more before Vista Ridge went down in order to end the game.
Legacy pulls a base running trick with the bases loaded and gets another run because of it. 5-3, Lightning heading to B7 #copreps: pic.twitter.com/jlPwpuXcHp— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) May 28, 2022
As the final out was recorded, Singleton, who was on deck, simply dropped his bat and looked to be with his team. There was subtle disappointment that the year was over, but not an ounce of anger towards the rest of the team — it's a collection of best friends, according to Gerber.
"We never wanted the highs to get too high or the lows too low," Singleton said. "It was a crazy year — no one thought we could do this, except us. To make it this far, and let all the haters hate, it was amazing to make it."
Singleton ended his day with 6⅓ innings pitched before his pitch count sent him to first base. He allowed just two earned runs and struck out five. He also drove in a run on a single to right field.
Singleton comes through with a game-tying single, but Wolves get doubled up soon after on a base running miscue. It’s 3-3 through 5 #copreps pic.twitter.com/uYAhhGZyk6— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) May 28, 2022
In each of Gerber's six years since taking over the program, he's sought to reach new heights.
Every team has been different, and this one was — in grand fashion.
Each future Wolves team will be trying to reach the new standard set in 2022 — it's the highest the school's baseball program has ever gone.
"This sets expectations forever," Gerber said. "From now on, whenever we talk about the best Vista Ridge has ever been, and this will be a tough bar to beat. I hope this motivates the sophomores and freshmen to always want to be back here.
"This year laid a foundation of what we're absolutely capable of."