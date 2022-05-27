LAKEWOOD — Junior Owen Glasgow did what No. 6 Vista Ridge needed.
Senior Luke Singleton, after throwing 100-plus pitches Monday, was out for Friday's opening round of the 5A state baseball playoffs. Glasgow, as the team's second-most-used starter, needed to eat innings, and he did — 5⅔ of them before being pulled in an 11-6 loss to No. 3 Chaparral at All-Star Park.
The Wolves will have to go to the loser's portion of the double-elimination bracket, but with a nearly full staff and Singleton set to face off with No. 2 Legacy.
"I feel like, as a team, we played as hard as we could," Glasgow said. "We have so much left in us for tomorrow."
In the sixth inning, it looked like the effort was set to pay off, in full.
The Wolves scratched across three runs to tie it 6-6 in the top of the frame, thanks in part to a two-run, bases-loaded single from junior Charlie Marcantel.
Wolves send one of the state’s best pitchers out with runners on the corners and two outs, down 6-5 after this two-run single for Mercantel #copreps: pic.twitter.com/k3IaQhpWxu— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) May 27, 2022
In the bottom of the frame, the runs fell short.
Chaparral junior Dillon Volz — after the Wolves switched pitchers following a bases-loaded walk — came off the bench to line a 2-0 fastball over the right-field fence, putting the Wolverines ahead for good.
"Chaparral might be the best team in the state and we went against their ace and were tied 6-6 late," coach Carter Gerber said. "If we get a ground ball, instead of a walk, things are totally different.
"Owen is a bulldog for this group, and he's done a lot for us. He was the right man for today."
The full game was a net positive for Vista Ridge. Gerber wanted a win, but coming away with just one pitcher used up, and Singleton ready to go Saturday, is good news.
Four errors for the club, making up a lot of the damage done by the Wolverines, can also be shored up — a bobbled ball at second before the grand slam could've also saved things.
One or two bounces go a different way, and the Wolves were set to play again Friday.
Singleton shut down Eaglecrest in regionals en route to a 2-1 win for the Wolves before a comeback win over Rock Canyon to make the eight-team, state field.
He's held opponents to a .240 average this year, so if Vista Ridge was going to have a winner-take-all matchup at All-Star Park, Friday's events saved it the ammunition needed to make it to next weekend.
"We have great confidence," Gerber said. "Everyone in this tournament is a good baseball team and we belong here. The mindset for our group is to play hard no matter who is throwing — we can beat anyone on any given day.
"We were hard to beat today, and we'll be hard to beat tomorrow."