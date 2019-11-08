A video of a game-winning, double-header assist from a Rampart High School soccer game was featured on SportsCenter's Twitter account this week, garnering more than 430,000 views, nearly 10,000 likes and hundreds of retweets.
In the video, Rampart's Oboyo Kuot is shown heading the ball into the net after a back header from a teammate in Wednesday's game against Rock Canyon at D-20 Stadium.
The double-header goal ... for the win 😱 #SCtop10(via @RichieCozz) pic.twitter.com/pt7u7wqeDc— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2019
The goal, Kuot's 25th of the season, lifted the Rams to a win in the second round of the state playoffs.
Hey @SportsCenter here's another angle (plus slo-mo) on the Rampart HS double-header state playoff game winner! Footage from our student broadcast team KRAM. pic.twitter.com/sqltdUsP2g— Rampart Athletics (@WeAreRampartAD) November 7, 2019
The video was originally tweeted by Richie Cozzolino, a sports reporter for Gazette news partner, KKTV, and was also shared on SportsCenter's Facebook page.
Here's the game winner for Rampart (@WeAreRampartAD) soccer over Rock Canyon today:— Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) November 7, 2019
The double-header! Oboyo Kuot, right place, right time. Rams advance to the 5A State quarterfinals vs. Regis Jesuit. pic.twitter.com/DVuwEKUdnB
