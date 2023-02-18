Victoria Guinard and Morgan Flaharty were tasked with building the Discovery Canyon wrestling program from scratch.

The athlete-coach combo decided to lay each brick of the foundation with a smile, and the pair's positivity never wavered, even when the road got rough last season. Guinard, in her final CHSAA State Wrestling Championships, went out on top with a 5-1 decision win on Saturday over Vista Peak's Leilani Caamal.

This was just two years after Guinard was wrestling at Doherty alongside Sarah Savidge and the Spartan program before one had been built at Discovery Canyon.

"I loved my Doherty family and I wrestled with most of those girls outside of high school," Guinard said. "Joining Discovery Canyon was tough meeting new girls, but they're all amazing and it came together quickly."

It didn't hurt that Guinard was already familiar with teammate Mia Hargrove's father, Brandon. And right after the win, she darted to the stands to give her club coach a hug — the two have been side by side since middle school. Seeing Mia win a state title was just the cherry on top, and in many ways, motivated her to do the same.

"When I step onto that mat, I want to own it," Guinard said. "Seeing my teammates win before my match just motivated me even more. I wanted to go out with a win in my final match."

Guinard leaves behind a program that's an instant success and would've been nearly impossible without her.

The team sat around before the year and set goals: individual goals, team goals and also benchmarks for the program.

Placing at state was a team goal, winning an individual title was Guinard's goal and the ultimate mission was to leave the program even better off in her wake.

Check, check and check.