The Vanguard School’s Hailey Blanchard and Juliana “Juju” Garcia have shared many moments in the nine years they have played together.

Since the fourth grade the Vanguard seniors have shared time together on the court, a league championship in middle school, an athletic trainer, vacations, weight rooms, smiles, music after a big win, words of encouragement during a tough game and even a pair of final four appearances in the 3A state tournament. It’s only natural that the two would cross the 1,000 career points milestone together.

“I think without her pushing me the last nine years, I would not be the player I am today,” Blanchard said. “We’ve learned our roles, we’ve been there for each other, we’ve figured out what each of us is best at and we’ve played to that.”

The Courser duo eclipsed the 1,000 point mark Feb. 3 at Buena Vista.

“I think honestly, it’s really special because we’ve been playing together so long,” Blanchard said. “It was shared and it was like, ‘Wow we both got this, we both worked so hard to get this.’ “

“It’s just been nice to share that after all these years, sharing all these accomplishments,” Garcia said. “It’s (an accomplishment) you would think just one person would get on the team, it just kind of shows how we’ve both worked so hard for this and how we both just have that passion for the game.”

The tender moment was brought about in part by tragedy. Garcia was the Coursers leading scorer last season and the year before with Blanchard assisting her. In the Coursers’ semifinal game against University last season, Garcia tore her ACL and has spent the last 11 months recovering.

Blanchard stepped in to fill the void, leading Vanguard with 19.2 points per game this season. She said she was happy with “dishing out assists” and didn’t need to hit the 1,000-point mark, but she’s elated to be able to have done it with her friend.

“This year happened, it created opportunities and the fact that I was able to do it with her after she came back from the injury was honestly more special to me that I was able to do it with her like I’ve done everything else rather than me just getting it on my own,” Blanchard said.

Even during Garcia’s rehab, Blanchard would go to her teammate during games for advice. When Garcia made her return on Vanguard’s senior night against La Junta a couple weeks ago, her first points came off an assist from Blanchard.

Their bond is a microcosm of the culture at Vanguard, where everyone says hi to one another and eats lunch together, the girls said. It’s also one of the lasting impacts the two have had on the team, according to Coursers coach Scott Arrasmith.

“It’s not just wins and losses, it’s how the culture of the program improves,” he said. “This year ... there’s been a lot of joy within the program and stuff and girls getting along and stuff like that so it’s been good for us.”

Sadly, a 56-45 loss to Colorado Springs Christian on Thursday in the team’s regular season finale marks the beginning of the end.

After playing together nine years as a fearsome backcourt duo, next year the two will take separate paths for college. Blanchard will go to the east coast to play at the Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine whereas Garcia will take her talents a few miles north to Colorado College in downtown Colorado Springs.

“It’s just been awesome to just have a best friend to play basketball with,” Garcia said. “We always supported (playing together) and stuff it’s just the way things ended up or turned out. I think we’re just both really happy with our decision. Definitely gonna miss it when we graduate.”