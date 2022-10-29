Nadhia Campos didn't imagine breaking records when her brother, Matthew, helped to inspire her start running.
The two were just having fun, darting around the park near their California home at night to avoid the harsh sun. She's parlayed the start, where she'd chase her brother around, to another 2A girls' state championship — two in two years, with two course records for the classification, including Saturday's 18:37.1 benchmark.
She outran second place by over 30 seconds. It's a long way from finishing second to her sibling.
And she does it again. Nadhia Campos wins 2A girls’ once again and sets the course record once again, breaking her own mark last year @CourserAthletic #copreps— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) October 29, 2022
"My brother is the one who got me into the sport," Campos said. "He did track and it made me want to try at first. Then my dad start training us, but it had to be at night because it was too hot. At least we had a light at the park."
In her wake, Campos has created a full team of Coursers.
To start the year, coach Leroy Neal had just Campos and one other member in fellow sophomore, Ella Zimmerman. By the time state came around, the Coursers qualified a full, girls' team, led by the efforts of the sophomores.
The group now trains to Neal's orders, "to a T," he says, joking about their stringent adherence to his schedule.
"She's done everything for this program," Neal said of Campos. "Every summer, she puts in great work. We had another girl come, and then another girl comes and she's inspired them to believe they can do it too.
"She's really taken the girls under her wing, and we're all young, so look out next year."
The Coursers finished the day in seventh for team standings, led by Campos and followed by freshman Isabel Perez in 30th, sophomore Hanah Ware in 63rd and Zimmerman in 75th to cap the team's scorers.
Campos will be without her graduating brother next year.
Instead of chasing him, she's chasing a new course record each of the next two years, and a claim to four-time champion — a first for the school.
The streetlights of her hometown park may pale in comparison to the lights of future venues, but they won't be forgotten.
"I really committed in seventh grade when the pandemic started," Campos said. "I started to love it and compete and win. Now I just want to keep getting better and breaking my records and pushing my team."