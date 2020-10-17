Breathless and shocked, The Vanguard School’s Ella Johnson got her 2A individual state champion hardware and a fist bump from second-place Eowyn Dalbec of Peyton.
A last-second battle between friends set up a memorable finish. On the second mile, Johnson lost the leaders.
“I thought I was done,” she said.
They slowed down near the creek, and Johnson saw daylight. She caught Buena Vista's Zaila Smith and junior Dalbec, who was doing her own thing, sticking to the map she’d laid out for herself the night before.
“I stuck to my plan 'til the end, and then it started going a little unexpected when Ella came coming right behind me,” Dalbec said. “I was like, ‘Gotta ditch the plan.’
“I was really surprised. She came out of nowhere. I’m so proud of her though. That was so fun.”
The pair that’s been competing against each other since middle school battled to the finish. Johnson finished in 19:34.5, 9.2 seconds ahead.
“I couldn’t feel anything at the end. Everything was numb. But it feels good,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s time was her fastest of the season and gave The Vanguard School its first state champion. Dalbec hyped her up after the race.
“I was telling her to be more positive about herself, because she’s gotta try and race me more,” Dalbec said. “If that came out of nowhere, she can do it more often. I could have someone to race all the time.”
Dalbec said she’d performed better than Johnson throughout the year. She wasn’t upset about the twist ending, proud of Johnson and herself and laying out a different master plan for next year.
“I love it when races go like that,” Dalbec said. “I like to plan it out and let the chips fall where they may.”