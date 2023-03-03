The lid on the basket will haunt Vanguard for days to come.

Peyton High School's Clower’s Court gave way to an upset of the hosts earlier in the day, and the curse stuck through the night with the No. 10 Coursers 53-45 loss to No. 23 The Pinnacle.

It’s the missed layups and opportunities, especially in the fourth quarter, that will stick in the heads of Vanguard.

“Our shots just weren't falling and seeing that build up started to get in our heads,” junior Sergio Giddens said. “We didn't see enough go in and those misses down low really got to us.”

Giddens started the aggressive game plan for Vanguard.

His back-to-back layups in the first quarter started off the Coursers scoring. After spotting Pinnacle an early lead with turnovers, they narrowed the gap to just three points by the end of the first quarter.

Through the next two, the gap closed even more to just one heading into the fourth. Then, the misses piled up in ways that even the earlier stretches in the game couldn't match.

On the other side, it was Pinnacle senior Robert McClinton creating offense. Coming in, the plan was to double and hold him in check, which worked. Except the guard's passes found waiting hands, and those hands were hot on Friday night.

"We tried to give him our all and double him every time and I think we held him pretty well," senior Lukas Stadelbauer said. "The other guys around him were making shots though, and we only made two 3-pointers which is unheard of for us."

McClinton finished with 17 points, but his contributions to teammate, senior Daunte Dominguez, were what allowed the latter to score a game-high 18, all on two-point shots.

The upset was the second of the day after No. 7 Peyton fell earlier in the day. It sets up a regional final of upset winners in No. 23 The Pinnacle and No. 26 Ignacio on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.