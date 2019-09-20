During the Vanguard boys basketball's historic run to the state championship game last year, it became clear that Vanguard's Dominique "Nique" Clifford was destined for Division I basketball.
It was only a matter of where.
Friday, Clifford announced his commitment to the University of Colorado through a two-part video series on Twitter.
Beyond blessed but you know da vibes🔥😆#commited😇 pic.twitter.com/RzoKKpJPX9— otn_nique (@NiqueOtn) September 20, 2019
"I would like to start off by saying thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with me," Clifford said in his commitment video. "I could not have done it without the help and support from my mom, dad, grandparents, teachers, friends, coaches, teammates and trainers."
In three varsity seasons, Clifford has averaged 14.5 points per game, including a career-high double-double average of 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds as a junior.
His junior season, in which he helped the Coursers to the Class 3A state championship game, was sparked by a 5-inch growth spurt in the off season. His height, 6 feet, 5 inches, quickness and flair made him one of the most dangerous shooting guards in the state.
He has received 11 Division I offers, including from Stanford, Denver, Northern Colorado, Colorado State and Wyoming. He went on official visits to CU, CSU and Wyoming in the last month.
"What stands out most about Dominique is his personality," said Vanguard coach Joe Wetters in the commitment video. "He's a fearless leader and very intelligent on the basketball court. I think what separates him most is his ability as a lead guard to put himself in position to make the team better, and that's what he's good at."
Clifford is listed as a four-star recruit and ranked No. 83 nationally on 247 sports among the top 2020 basketball recruits.