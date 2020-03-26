In the eyes of many around the Pikes Peak region, Dominique Clifford's talent was undeniable.
On Thursday, The Vanguard School boys' basketball star was officially recognized at the state level.
Clifford, a future Colorado Buff, was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year. He's the first from Vanguard to receive the honor. And this was all after the senior led the Coursers to the Class 3A state quarterfinals, where they lost 53-37 to Sterling and capped off a 22-3 season.
"He's the best player I saw in (Colorado High School Activities Association) basketball at any level this year," Denver Christian legend Dick Katte told The Gazette's Paul Klee earlier this month.
Clifford's numbers were astounding. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard averaged 26.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.8 blocks before the state quarterfinal game. At that point, he scored 1,616 career points.
"Dominique is a difference-maker at both ends of the floor," Buena Vista coach Scott Crites said in a statement. "He can play at another level that not many kids can get to. His length and athleticism are tough to find."
He also stood out off the court. He maintained a 3.17 GPA, all while volunteering at Penrose Hospital and donating his time as a youth basketball coach, according to the Gatorade Player of the Year news release.
Clifford is now on the list to be named this season's National Player of the Year — though that announcement has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also prompted the cancellation of the Colorado state basketball tournaments. "To ensure the safety of everyone involved, The Gatorade Company will follow the guidance of experts and health officials as it determines the appropriate time to announce this year’s winner," the company said in a statement.
The state honor also allows Clifford to hand over a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization. In addition, he is eligible to submit an essay to win one of a dozen $10,000 grants toward an organization of his choice.